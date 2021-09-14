Energistics Releases v1.2 of Energistics Transfer Protocol

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Energistics Consortium released version 1.2 of the Energistics Transfer Protocol (ETP). The work on this new version started in 2018 and included numerous contributions as well as two public review cycles in 2020 and 2021.

ETP provides an efficient full-duplex connection between two digital data systems. While the initial use case focused on the real-time transfer of data from drilling systems to central monitoring facilities, the standard is equally applicable to data exchanges between different data platforms and/or applications. In all cases the transfer happens with practically no lag and with a binary format that occupies only a tenth of the communication bandwidth used by legacy solutions. The new ETP v1.2 builds on years of experience based on operational deployments of ETP v1.1 (published in 2016), and among many new or improved features adds formal messages to handle queries, automates connections for intermittent data sources and manages large high-frequency sampled data traces.

ETP was designed from its inception to address the specific data transfer challenges of the energy industry such as low-latency data streaming transmittals, two-way interoperability, data consistency and cross-platform queries. Defined by subject-matter experts from the industry, through a collaborative, vendor-neutral approach facilitated by Energistics, ETP will be integrated into the OSDU™ Data Platform.

Ross Philo, CEO of Energistics, said: "ETP v1.1 grew in adoption and acceptance, which generated the requirements for improvements and an expansion of the use cases within the upstream industry. This new version is a significant update from the prior release. The connectivity and interoperability capabilities of ETP are key elements of a successful digital transformation process, and we are grateful for the countless hours spent by our members defining, building and testing ETP v1.2."

More information on ETP v1.2 can be found at https://www.energistics.org/introduction-to-etp-v1-2/

The new standard can be downloaded at www.energistics.org/download-standards/

About Energistics

Energistics is the leading upstream oil and gas industry's data standards body. We are a global, non-profit consortium established over 30 years ago to bring together industry professionals in a neutral and collaborative environment to develop and deploy open data exchange standards and to address oil and gas information sharing challenges. Our members consist of integrated, independent and national oil companies, oilfield service companies, hardware and software vendors, system integrators, regulatory agencies and the global standards user community. For more information, visit our website at www.energistics.org .

SOURCE Energistics

Related Links

http://www.energistics.org

