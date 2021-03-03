Energistics Releases v3.0 of Practical Well Log Standard

HOUSTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Energistics Consortium released the third version of the Practical Well Log Standard (PWLS). The work on this new version started in 2019 and included numerous contributions and a review process involving experts from 9 companies.

PWLS was initiated to solve several well log management business issues. Users often have difficulty finding important well log data because there are so many types of curves, and curve names are chosen by the individual data providers thus creating an incredible number of curve names. Names for both individual curves and collections of curves are complex and are changing at an ever increasing rate. The lack of consistency over time is confusing for experts and generalists alike. PWLS provides a recognized central source for well log naming standards, and Energistics makes such standards freely available for use throughout the industry. Most of the business value of well log data is concentrated in a relatively small number of types of curves. There are now some 50,000 visible acquisition curve types of which about 1,000 deliver the majority of the value.

Ross Philo, CEO of Energistics, said: "PWLS had not been updated since 2003, so this new version is a significant update from the prior release. As the upstream industry accelerates its digital transformation initiatives, vendor-neutral reference material such as PWLS v3.0 helps remove ambiguities from data, which greatly facilitates the automation of data management tasks ahead of analytics and AI-driven activities."

More information on PWLS v3.0 can be found at www.energistics.org/practical-well-log-standard-v3/. The documents and documentation can be downloaded at www.energistics.org/download-standards/.

About Energistics

Energistics is the leading upstream oil and gas industry's data standards body. We are a global, non-profit consortium established over 30 years ago to bring together industry professionals in a neutral and collaborative environment to develop and deploy open data exchange standards and to address oil and gas information sharing challenges. Our members consist of integrated, independent and national oil companies, oilfield service companies, hardware and software vendors, system integrators, regulatory agencies and the global standards user community. For more information, visit our website at www.energistics.org .

Note to the Editor

Energistics Consortium Inc. is a non-profit standards development organization founded 30 years ago to provide the actors in the upstream oil & gas industry with a structure to develop, maintain and distribute data exchange format standards. The fast pace of digitalization of the oilfield these past 15 years has accelerated the interest in the consortium's activity. With well over 100 companies as members, the goal of deploying data standards for the safe operation of remote drilling and production facilities becomes a reality. The transfer of data across different software platforms also supports advanced collaborative scientific and engineering workflows.

Consortium members include super-majors Shell, Chevron, BP, ExxonMobil and Total, NOCs Saudi Aramco, Equinor and Petronas, independents, oilfield service companies Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Emerson and Kongsberg and numerous software and data technology companies, to name but a few.

SOURCE Energistics

Related Links

http://www.energistics.org

