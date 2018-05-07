Energizer® Announces Energizer Bunny™ Stickers for iMessage

The Energizer Bunny™, the pop culture icon known for his unstoppable power and knack for showing up in unexpected ways, will soon illustrate the current #mood of millions of smartphone users as he makes his way into their text conversations. Energizer Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: ENR] today announced Energizer Bunny™ stickers for iMessage are available in the iOS App Store.

The free iMessage pack contains thirteen stickers – six animated and seven static – for a range of uses in iMessage conversations. The animated stickers also will be available for download on GIPHY.

"The Energizer Bunny™ has been a mainstay in pop culture for a generation, and in recent years, the digital media landscape has served as the perfect playground to engage with his fans," said Lori Shambro, Vice President, Global Marketing at Energizer, "The iMessage stickers are another way to showcase his edgy personality as he shows up in unexpected, disruptive ways to the delight of consumers."

Stickers are an increasingly popular way to convey emotion in text message conversations. With thousands of mentions of the Energizer Bunny™ on social media and in pop culture each month, the iMessage stickers provide a way to visualize his iconic endurance and provide fun, engaging content for consumers.

Created by Camp + King, the stickers feature the Energizer Bunny™ with brand slogans and popular catchphrases. "Still Going!™" shows him beating his famous Energizer drum, while in another that says "OM NOM NOM," he is shown chomping on a carrot. He has a jet pack strapped to his back in "Gotta Go," and he is headed skyward in "YASSS." Other stickers isolate his iconic features, such as ears, dark shades and pink hands. His head serves as the "O" in an "LOL" sticker.

The stickers are not the Energizer brand's first foray into digital media. Recently, the Energizer Bunny™ entertained consumers with a branded Snapchat filter and world lens.

About Energizer

