ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON STOCK

News provided by

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Apr 27, 2026, 22:55 ET

ST. LOUIS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 20, 2026.

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ("Energizer", NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands includes  Energizer®, Eveready®, Armor All®, Rayovac®, STP®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, Lexol®, Eagle One®, NEVR-DULL®,  Nu Finish®, Son of a Gun®, Scratch Doctor®,  Tuff Stuff®, Carnu®, Grand Prix®, Kit®, Tempo® and Centralsul®.  As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. TO WEBCAST A DISCUSSION OF SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2026 RESULTS ON MAY 5

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. TO WEBCAST A DISCUSSION OF SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2026 RESULTS ON MAY 5

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) will report its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 results before the market opens on May 5. Energizer also will...
Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) today announced results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025. "Energizer's strategic priorities...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics