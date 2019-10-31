Energizer Holdings, Inc. To Host Investor Day On November 21, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) today announced that it will host an Investor Day at The New York Stock Exchange on November 21, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. Chief Executive Officer Alan Hoskins, Chief Operating Officer Mark LaVigne, Chief Financial Officer Tim Gorman and other members of the senior management team will discuss Energizer's strategy and outlook for future growth.

For investors interested in viewing the presentation online, a live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.energizerholdings.com, under the "Investors" and "Events and Presentations" tabs or by using the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1192/32048

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on www.energizerholdings.com, under the "Investors," "Events and Presentations," and "Past Events" tabs.

About Energizer:

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ("Energizer",NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands include Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.energizer.com

