Energizer Introduces Plastic-Free Battery Packaging with a Fresh New Design

New packaging hits Walmart stores in March, nationwide expansion to follow

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR), one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, today announced the launch of 100% recyclable plastic-free packaging* for its portfolio of Energizer® batteries. The new paper-based packaging* offers a sleek, user-friendly design that simplifies the shopping, opening and storage experience for consumers. It also elevates in-store displays, creating a visually appealing presence on retail shelves, making it easier for retail partners to merchandise. As a leader in sustainability and innovation, this redesign marks an exciting milestone for Energizer in advancing its commitment to environmental stewardship while also addressing a major consumer desire for more renewable solutions. Starting this March, the plastic-free packaging will roll out at Walmart stores nationwide and online, with additional North American retailers following later in 2025.

Plastic-Free Battery Packaging

"With a legacy of pioneering innovative solutions that benefit consumers globally, advancing the sustainability of our packaging was a natural next step on our responsibility journey," said Lori Shambro, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Energizer. "We set out to create a more intuitive design tailored to meet the needs and expectations of our shoppers and retail partners. Our end result is a forward-thinking design that enhances the product experience and helps pave the way for a plastic-free future at Energizer Holdings."

Energizer invested in extensive research to inform the structure of the new, fully recyclable packaging*. Its user-friendly design enables consumers to effortlessly peel open the battery pack, which now includes easy-to-store boxes, ensuring more convenient and organized storage for unused batteries. For retailers, key design fundamentals were incorporated throughout to help streamline store operations and maximize merchandising capabilities, such as:

Slim design allows for increased shelf capacity for each facing

allows for increased shelf capacity for each facing Shelf-ready display trays save on restocking time

save on restocking time Visual stopping power with a larger visual footprint

"We are excited to bring this innovative packaging from Energizer to our customers and store operators and enhance the battery shopping experience," said Tyler Lehr, Senior Vice President, General Merchandising Manager, Chilled Beverage and Convenience, Walmart. "Their plastic-free packaging initiative is aligned with our mission as we continue on our path to becoming a regenerative company. Working closely with suppliers like Energizer on this project helps provide customers more convenient and visually appealing ways to purchase batteries."

The new 100% recyclable plastic-free packaging* builds on the ongoing success of the Energizer brand's commitment to responsibility and sustainability. Once all retail partners complete this transition, over 90% of the brand's North America portfolio will have plastic-free packaging. To learn more about Energizer please visit www.energizer.com.

*On select packaging, excludes seals

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable lighting products and is anchored by its globally recognized brands Energizer, EVEREADY, Rayovac, and VARTA. Energizer is also a leading designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products from recognized brands such as A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co., California Scents, Driven, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, and STP. As a global branded distributor of consumer products, our mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc