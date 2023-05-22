Energizer to Invest $43 Million in Manufacturing in North Carolina

Expansion plans to add 178 new jobs, building on 75 years in Asheboro

ST. LOUIS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) today announced plans to invest $43 million in expanded manufacturing operations and jobs in Asheboro, North Carolina, over the next several years. The move will also create 144 jobs over the next three years and 178 total jobs over five years.

Arriving as the company commemorates 75 years in the community, the investment enables Energizer Holdings to continue meeting global demand for high-quality batteries while bringing more job opportunities to the region.

Energizer is investing in manufacturing and packaging operations in Asheboro, North Carolina facilities.

"As Energizer Holdings strives to work smarter across its operations, we are constantly reviewing our enterprise to strategically invest to maximize the growth of our operations," says Tom Bendl, the Vice President of Global Battery & Lights Supply Chain. "Making these investments helps optimize our network. Our Asheboro team shines as a bright spot for best practices and quality, and we are thrilled with the prospects for expanding and growing our presence in the region."

Energizer is committed to maintaining its current workforce of 411 full-time colleagues while generating 144 new jobs in three years and 178 total new roles across a five-year timeline. The new positions, including operators, supervisors, maintenance personnel and engineers, and will add approximately $9.6 million annually in additional payroll to the community after five years

Abe Prandini, plant manager located in Asheboro, said, "We're incredibly excited about this expansion. Our decision to invest in Asheboro is a testament to the area's workforce, and we look forward to calling it our home for many years to come."

The equipment expansion and hiring in Asheboro will begin in the next 2-3 weeks. New roles will be posted on the Energizer Holdings careers site.

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc.