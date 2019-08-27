Energy & Environmental Services Expands Operations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy & Environmental Services, Inc. (OTC: EESE) announced that it has acquired Oklahoma-based D.R. Graham Trucking, LLC. "This is a great opportunity to expand a vital part of the company, which is product delivery. Most chemical manufacturers pay a third party to deliver their products or make their customers pick up orders," stated COO Troy Todd. "EES has offered delivery service for over 20 years. As we grow, we need more trucks and drivers, so we bought a trucking company," added Todd.

Former owner, Ray Graham, will continue with Graham Trucking. "I have been hauling overflow loads for EES since 2011, and I am extremely excited to have Graham Trucking within the EES family of companies," stated Ray Graham. "Logistics is the key to any business, and now I can focus my attention on this part of EES's business," Graham added.

Energy & Environmental Services also announced a two-year toll blending agreement with Houston-based OSP, which offers microbial identification, testing and mitigation for energy related, water management markets in Canada and the United States. EES will produce registered biocides at its plant in Edmond, Oklahoma. As an EPA-certified producer, EES can manufacture registered biocides, which it sells to end users throughout multiple industries, including the oil and gas industry. "Manufacturing a registered biocide in Oklahoma offers enormous savings opportunities for oil and gas companies in the region," says CEO Leon Joyce. "We are extremely fortunate to be working with a great company like OSP and their outstanding biocide products. We are one hour from the Scoop and Stack plays; two hours from Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Ada, Oklahoma; and three hours from Pampa, Texas and Great Bend, Kansas. It just makes financial sense not to ship all the way from Houston," explained Joyce.

"We are excited to have EES as a toll blender in Oklahoma. Their recent expansion makes them the perfect fit in this region," remarked OSP COO Brian Normoyle. "EES's solid chemical technology is very intriguing to all of us here at OSP as well," stated Normoyle.

About EES

Energy and Environmental Services, Inc. (OTC: EESE), based in Edmond, Oklahoma, participates in the oilfield chemical, anti-corrosive coatings and biotech industries. EES was established in 1991 and management has over 50 years of experience blending, manufacturing and packaging custom liquids and solid chemicals for the oil, gas and agricultural industries. Additionally, EES has expanded to develop innovative products and applications for enzyme system technologies and livestock feed supplements.

Company website www.eesokc.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Energy & Environmental Services actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Energy & Environmental Services expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

