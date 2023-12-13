Energy & Infrastructure Weekly Newsletter: Weekly Insights on Power, Renewable Energ, Coal, Oil and Gas, Infrastructure, and Steel & Cement

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy & Infrastructure Weekly Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts offers a weekly newsletter that captures news related to Indian energy and infrastructure sector and the analysts' view point on the same.

The news covered are more focused on areas like policy and regulatory changes, project status, state of finance and other critical developments that are likely to change the dynamics of these sectors. This newsletter is circulated to 10,000 people across the globe and to various sectors like Corporate, Banks, Brokerage Houses, Private Equity, Consultant's, State and Central Government Bodies, Financial Institutions.

Newsletter provides a summary on weekly developments in Power, Renewable, Coal, Oil & Gas, Infrastructure, Steel & Cement. This is a unique newsletter which not just captures critical weekly developments but also provides the analysts' views on how these developments are likely to impact the industry at large.

Every day, the team of analysts scan all the new developments and filter the ones that have larger influence on the energy & infrastructure sector and write detailed viewpoints on the same. The newsletter also highlights which company is likely to benefit and which ones are likely to get impacted. The newsletter helps companies across the board in energy & infrastructure sector to decipher what critical news means to its business.

What do you get?

Power: All developments related to power sector across generation, transmission, distribution are encapsulated in this sub-section of the newsletter

Renewable Energy: As the world transitions towards cleaner, greener, and sustainable future, the renewable energy in the overall energy mix is only likely to grow exponentially. This sub-section, captures all developments across renewable and new energies value chain

Coal: Coal has been the main stay of energy for India's economy and the same is likely to play a key role before the renewable era can completely replace fossil fuel. This sub-section focuses on key developments in the coal production, transportation, supply, consumption, projects etc

Oil & Gas:This section provided developments pertaining to international and domestic market developments in the E&P, Midstream, Downstream, Policy, Pricing, etc

Infrastructure: Developments in the roads, highways, ports, airports and infrastructure at large is captured in this subsection of the newsletter

Steel & Cement: Steel and Cement sector is critical for the growing aspirations of Indian economy and this sections provides view on demand, supply, and related industry dynamics



