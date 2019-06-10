Energy and Environmental Services, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy and Environmental Services, Inc. (OTC-PINK: EESE) held its annual meeting of shareholders in Edmond, Oklahoma. With shareholders holding 88.8% of the outstanding shares present, the shareholders elected five nominees as directors to serve in the coming year: Leon Joyce, Todd Jelinek, Troy Todd, Mark Day and James Merrill. Each nominee had previously served as a director. A sixth director, Michael Smith, was added to the board in the Patriot merger and his term carries over. The shareholders also approved as auditors Hogan Taylor LLP.

In the Chairman's presentation, Mr. Joyce covered the facets of EES's operations, which included the production and sale of oilfield chemicals. He said, "EES's recent acquisition of Patriot Chemicals & Services adds 120 new customers and 22 employees to this business segment. Our sales force expands from four to 16 with an expected increase in revenues of $3.7 million or more." Mr. Joyce also explained uses of the proprietary Enduro-Bond coating process, including its application to oilfield pump barrels, which are sold through its Vortex joint venture.

About EES

Energy and Environmental Services, Inc. (OTC: EESE) based in Edmond, Oklahoma, participates in the oilfield chemical, anti-corrosive coatings and biotech industries. EES was established in 1991 and management has over 50 years of experience blending, manufacturing and packaging custom liquids and solid chemicals for the oil and gas, farm and ranch, and agricultural industries. Additionally, EES has expanded to manufacture coated oil and gas pump barrels, OMRI-certified liquid fertilizer, and other products and applications for livestock feed supplements, specialized anti-corrosive coatings and enzyme system technologies. Please visit the company's website at www.eesokc.com .

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Energy & Environmental Services actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Energy & Environmental Services expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Energy and Environmental Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://eesokc.com

