Energy and Environmental Services, Inc. Announces Board Member Changes

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy and Environmental Services, Inc. (OTC-PINK: EESE) announced changes in its Board of Directors. Effective November 12, 2020, board members Todd Jelinek and Troy Todd resigned from their positions, which they have held since November 2016 and June 2017, respectively. They were replaced by Gary Presley and Matthew Hoffman. Both Mr. Todd and Mr. Jelinek will continue their officer roles with the company.

"I truly appreciate the time, effort, and dedication Mr. Jelinek and Mr. Todd gave the company during their time as board members," said Chairman and CEO, Leon Joyce. "The insight they brought to the board as an employee was very valuable. As we continued to downsize the company in 2020, they each had less time for the board as their daily workloads increased. Both Troy and Todd are valuable assets to the company as we continue to move forward," he added.

Commenting on the new directors, Mr. Joyce said, "We are fortunate to have Gary Presley and Matthew Hoffman as board members. They will bring a new perspective to the board. I am excited to hear ideas from Matthew and Gary as they both bring new insight to the leadership of EES."

Matthew Hoffman will be the company's fourth independent board member. Mr. Hoffman has held the position as workover completions manager at Integrated Petroleum Technologies Inc., in Golden, Colorado, since 2018. From 1999 to 2018, he was the Engineer for Basic Energy Services and Maverick Stimulation in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Mr. Hoffman has over 26 years' engineering experience in the oil and gas industry in the modeling, design and implementation of stimulation and workover procedures, as well as extensive oil and gas chemistry background. Mr. Hoffman holds a bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

Gary Presley serves as Vice President of Sales, a position he has held since EES acquired Patriot in May 2019. Since 2010, he has been the President of Patriot. Before forming Patriot in 2010, Mr. Presley spent over 30 years in the production chemical business with companies like Champion, Multichem, and Tretolite/Baker Petrolite. He holds a bachelor of science degree in biology from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

About EES

Energy and Environmental Services, Inc. (OTC: EESE) based in Edmond, Oklahoma, participates in the oilfield chemical, anti-corrosive coatings and biotech industries. EES was established in 1991 and management has over 200 years of combined experience in blending, manufacturing and packaging custom liquids and solid chemicals for the oil and gas, farm and ranch, and agricultural industries. Additionally, EES has expanded to manufacture coated oil and gas pump barrels, OMRI-certified liquid fertilizer, and other products and applications for livestock feed supplements, specialized anti-corrosive coatings, trucking services, and enzyme system technologies. Please visit the company's website at www.eesokc.com .

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

