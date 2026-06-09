Energy and Utilities Analytics Market worth $10.10 billion by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Energy and Utilities Analytics Market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size rising from about USD 6.10 billion in 2026 to USD 10.10 billion by 2031, for a CAGR of 10.6%.

Browse 450 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 431 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Energy and Utilities Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2031

2021–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 6.10 billion

USD 6.10 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 10.10 billion

USD 10.10 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 10.6%

Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Trends & Insights:

The energy and utilities analytics market is experiencing a significant shift toward an integrated, intelligence-led approach that emphasizes predictive and prescriptive analytics for real-time decision-making.

Platforms remain the largest offering segment in the energy and utilities analytics market, projected at USD 6,664.3 million by 2031, owing to rising adoption of AI-powered utility analytics, smart grid technologies, and real-time energy management platforms.

Managed services emerge as the fastest-growing services subsegment, at a CAGR of 12.1%, driven by growing adoption of cloud-based analytics platforms, remote monitoring, and outsourced utility analytics management.

Cloud deployment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing deployment mode in the energy and utilities analytics market, driven by increasing adoption of scalable, AI-enabled, and real-time utility analytics platforms.

North America is estimated to be the leading market for energy and utilities analytics, with a 33.5% regional share in 2026, driven by rapid digitalization across power generation, smart grids, renewable integration, and utility asset management.

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The energy and utilities analytics market is experiencing a significant shift toward an integrated, intelligence-led approach that emphasizes predictive and prescriptive analytics for real-time decision-making. With the growing demand for energy and increasing operational complexity, utilities are moving beyond traditional data collection to utilize AI-driven analytics. This transition empowers them to optimize operations, enhance energy distribution, and promote sustainability through actionable insights. Key advancements in technologies like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), AI and machine learning (AI/ML), and digital twin technologies facilitate this evolution, allowing companies to improve forecasting and gain deeper operational visibility.

Edge computing further enhances these capabilities by enabling data processing closer to the source, which reduces latency and supports immediate responsiveness in critical applications such as grid management. As utilities embrace this holistic view of their operations, they are driving innovations that improve efficiency, lower costs, and advance sustainable practices. This integrated approach to analytics is poised to shape the future of the energy sector, fostering more resilient and adaptable operational models as they respond to the dynamic challenges of energy demand and environmental stewardship.

Among services, professional services are estimated to account for a larger share during the forecast period.

Among energy and utility offerings, services are poised to grow at a higher rate. Among services, professional services are projected to be the larger market over managed. Professional services in the Energy and Utilities Analytics Market encompass specialized advisory and technical support designed to assist organizations in the implementation and optimization of analytics solutions. These services aim to maximize the value of analytics investments while addressing various operational, regulatory, and technological challenges. Key areas of support include the development of analytics strategies, assessment of infrastructure, design of system architecture, and optimization of performance, all of which contribute to improved operational efficiency and enhanced decision-making capabilities. With the increasing modernization of infrastructure and the integration of renewable energy sources, the demand for expert guidance in these areas has risen significantly. Current market trends indicate a growing need for cloud migration consulting, cybersecurity advisory, predictive maintenance planning, and sustainability analytics. Organizations are increasingly seeking partnerships that deliver measurable business outcomes, expedited deployment timelines, and scalable analytics frameworks that can adapt to the dynamic energy market conditions and evolving regulatory requirements.

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Grid & network analytics are estimated to account for the largest share among applications of energy and utilities analytics.

Grid and network analytics in the energy and utilities sector utilize analytical tools to enhance electricity transmission and distribution performance. These applications aim to improve grid reliability, detect abnormalities, minimize transmission losses, and expedite outage responses. Utilities are adopting these solutions to manage the complexities of smart grids and increasing electricity demand. Key applications include outage prediction, network performance monitoring, and fault detection. The rise of IoT devices and smart meters is producing vast amounts of operational data, driving further adoption of advanced analytics. Overall, these analytics are essential for enhancing service continuity, optimizing network efficiency, and bolstering resilience against disruptions in the utility industry.

North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

North America continues to hold the largest market share due to the early adoption of smart grid technologies, advanced digital infrastructure, and the strong presence of major technology and utility analytics providers. The North American market for energy and utilities analytics is evolving rapidly due to the widespread adoption of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and smart grid technology, which enables real-time data analysis across various energy assets. The integration of renewable energy sources and distributed energy resources (DER) is increasing grid complexity, prompting utilities to invest in forecasting, grid-edge analytics, and distributed resource management systems. Additionally, compliance with federal and state clean energy mandates is driving the utilization of long-term planning tools such as integrated resource planning (IRP) and carbon accounting. In the Western US, there is a notable focus on wildfire risk mitigation, leading to investments in AI-driven analytics for risk scoring and vegetation management. The presence of strong analytics platform vendors and service providers further facilitates seamless deployment and accelerates the realization of value in utility analytics programs.

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Top Companies in Energy and Utilities Analytics Market:

The Top Companies in Energy and Utilities Analytics Market include IBM (US), SAP (Germany), SAS (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Google (US), Teradata (US), Snowflake (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), and GE Digital (US).

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