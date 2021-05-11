Energy and Utilities Executive Jeff Wright Joins Innowatts as Chief Revenue Officer

HOUSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innowatts, the industry leading AI-enabled SaaS platform for global energy providers, has appointed Jeff Wright as chief revenue officer (CRO) to drive continued expansion in the U.S. and also accelerate its growth globally.

Wright is a seasoned leader with an outstanding track record driving high growth technology-enabled organizations within global energy and utilities markets. Prior to Innowatts, he served as the Global Vice President of GE Digital's Grid Solutions business unit, transforming the company's product and go to market strategy for the Distribution line of business. Under his leadership, GE's market position climbed from #5 to #1 for its energy control room related software (ADMS). His team also launched several new products for distributed energy resource management (DERMs) which helped to fuel gains in global market share coupled with exponential revenue growth.

Prior to GE, Wright was Vice President of the Western U.S. for Silver Spring Networks, a leading IoT provider for major utilities and power providers that was acquired by Itron in 2018.

"Jeff's career can be summarized as 'Energy Meets Technology,'" said Innowatts CEO Siddhartha Sachdeva. "As Innowatts business and global reach expands, we are grateful to have Jeff joining the company. He is a true energy tech leader who has second-to-none domain expertise across a diverse set of utility functions and operating units."

"My passion to help companies disrupt and transform the utility industry aligns squarely with Innowatts' mission," said Wright. "Innowatts is transforming the way energy providers will leverage data and AI to operate. Playing a pivotal role in the growth of the company coupled with driving the resilient and sustainable energy solutions of the future is a career opportunity that I am excited and passionate about. I'm truly delighted to be part of the Innowatts leadership team."

Wright will lead all aspects of the company's go-to-market initiatives and oversee global sales efforts and marketing channels.

About Innowatts:

Innowatts is a leading energy SaaS platform that utilizes best-in-class artificial intelligence to help electricity providers unlock grid edge opportunities, increase customer value, and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy solutions. The Innowatts platform harnesses insights from more than 43 million meters, delivering real-time, customer-centric energy analytics with unprecedented accuracy. With clients and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Innowatts is a global leader, enabling energy providers to become truly customer-focused and fully leverage the power of data to transform their businesses. For more information, please visit www.innowatts.com .

