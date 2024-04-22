Energy-as-a-Service Leader, Redaptive, Awarded Prestigious Recognition by Environment+Energy Leader for Redaptive ONE Metering Program with WPT Capital Advisors

DENVER, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redaptive, renowned for its Energy-as-a-Service and data solutions, and WPT Capital Advisors, a major real estate development and investment management firm, are proud to announce that the Redaptive ONE solution implemented for WPT Capital Advisors has been distinguished with a coveted Top Project of the Year Award for Software Implementation in the 2024 Environment+Energy (E+E) Leader Awards.

Award-Winning Innovation

This recognition underscores Redaptive's commitment to pushing the boundaries of environmental and energy management. Post this The Redaptive ONE solution implemented for WPT Capital Advisors has been distinguished with a coveted Top Project of the Year Award for Software Implementation in the 2024 Environment+Energy (E+E) Leader Awards.

The Redaptive ONE solution stands out for its exceptional contribution to data accuracy and collection in the commercial and industrial real estate sector—setting a benchmark for innovation and sustainability in the Software Implementation category of the E+E Leader Awards. This recognition underscores Redaptive's commitment to pushing the boundaries of environmental and energy management.

"We're honored to receive this award from E+E Leader for our innovative work with WPT Capital Advisors," said Redaptive CEO Arvin Vohra. "When we first officially launched Redaptive ONE last year, we knew it would have a major impact on the market, but we couldn't be happier to already see such strong recognition for the solution. Congratulations to the entire Redaptive team and our partners at WPT Capital Advisors for this award."

For WPT Capital Advisors, this implementation has allowed for the seamless integration of its energy, water, and gas data, simplifying emissions reporting, ensuring GRESB compliance, and streamlining the collection of utility data from tenants.

"WPT Capital Advisors has been in partnership with Redaptive for the past two years, creating an industry-leading utility monitoring program that is currently capturing 100 percent of the WPT portfolio gas, water and electrical consumption data for all of WPT's stabilized buildings across the country," said Spencer Gerberding, partner at WPT Capital Advisors.

"This level of data collection has been instrumental in WPT's reporting framework with Energy Star Portfolio Manager and GRESB and has allowed WPT to establish key performance metrics to pursue energy efficiency investments across the portfolio," Gerberding said. "The innovative technology solutions from Redaptive, coupled with the Redaptive ONE reporting tool, have allowed WPT to accelerate their decarbonization plans and significantly improve its reporting framework with the ability to scale this solution for anticipated portfolio growth."

A Testament to Excellence

The distinction of Redaptive ONE and the benefits achieved by WPT Capital Advisors as recognized by Environment+Energy Leader signifies a remarkable achievement in the field. Jessica Hunt, co-president of E+E Leader, expresses her admiration for this year's winners: "The introduction of six distinct categories in this year's awards program not only celebrates the breadth of innovation within the industry but also highlights the specific areas where companies are truly making an impact. A win is a testament to these companies' outstanding efforts and leadership in driving forward the sustainability agenda."

Learn more about WPT Capital Advisors and the company's work with Redaptive via their joint case study here:

https://redaptive.com/story/wpt-capital-advisors

Additionally, you can learn more about the Redaptive ONE solution, WPT Capital Advisors, and the other winners in the E+E Leaders e-book for the 2024 Awards program: https://www.environmentenergyleader.com/resource_hub/2024-ee-leader-awards-product-project-winners/?show=no

About Redaptive

Redaptive is a leading Energy-as-a-Service provider that funds and installs energy-saving and energy-generating equipment. Redaptive's programs help many of the world's most sophisticated organizations reduce energy waste, optimize costs, lower carbon emissions, and meet sustainability goals across their entire real estate portfolios. With Redaptive, customers can overcome capital and resource barriers to achieve energy-saving benefits, all with continuous data powered by Redaptive's proprietary metering technology. Redaptive was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit redaptive.com .

About WPT Capital Advisors

WPT Capital Advisors (WPT) is a real estate development and investment management firm focused on the US industrial warehouse and distribution sector. WPT operates a fully integrated management platform with a long history in all facets of logistics real estate, investing across diverse strategies through both public and private investment vehicles. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with investment offices in California and Tennessee, WPT currently manages more than $3 billion of assets on behalf of various global investment partners. For more information, visit: wptcapital.com .

About the Environment+Energy Leader Awards

For well over a decade now, the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program has celebrated the exceptional advancements made in the realms of environmental responsibility, sustainability, and energy management. The awards recognize those who innovate in the industry, setting a high standard for others to follow. Winners of the awards are seen as Leaders in environmental initiatives and energy management, with their achievements serving as benchmarks for excellence across the globe.

