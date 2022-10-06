Energy Bar Market in France to grow by USD 8.76 Mn; Evolving Opportunities with BellRing Brands Inc. and Bio Nutritional Research Group Inc. -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy bar market size in France is expected to grow by USD 8.76 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period. The report identifies BellRing Brands Inc., Bio Nutritional Research Group Inc., Clif Bar and Co., Eclipse Organics, General Mills Inc., GoMacro LLC, Groupe GNG, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Monkey Brothers s.r.o., Nestle SA, O T E Sports Ltd., Oatein Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Probar LLC, Pulsin Ltd., Quest Nutrition LLC, Silvain, Simply Good Foods USA Inc., and Smart Organic AD as key players in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for sports nutrition. The expanding consumer base, including professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts in France, has resulted in an increase in the demand for sports nutrition. Also, the demographic base in the country is observing a shift from the core and casual users to lifestyle users. Such an expansion of the consumer base is driving vendors to provide personalized solutions to their end consumers through a wide variety of nutrition products, including energy bars. Thus, the rising demand for sports nutrition is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major Energy Bar Vendors in France :

BellRing Brands Inc.

Bio Nutritional Research Group Inc.

Clif Bar and Co.

and Co. Eclipse Organics

General Mills Inc .

. GoMacro LLC

Groupe GNG

Kellogg Co.

Mars Inc.

Monkey Brothers s.r.o.

Nestle SA

O T E Sports Ltd.

Oatein Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Probar LLC

Pulsin Ltd.

Quest Nutrition LLC

Silvain

Simply Good Foods USA Inc.

Inc. Smart Organic AD

Energy Bar Market in France : Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

The offline segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and cash and carry stores. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are popular distribution channels for the energy bar market in France. The wide prevalence of organized retail is expected to foster the growth of the segment.

Energy Bar Market in France : Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Inorganic - size and forecast 2021-2026

Organic - size and forecast 2021-2026

The inorganic segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Energy Bar Market In France Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.38 Regional analysis France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BellRing Brands Inc., Bio Nutritional Research Group Inc., Clif Bar and Co., Eclipse Organics, General Mills Inc., GoMacro LLC, Groupe GNG, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Monkey Brothers s.r.o., Nestle SA, O T E Sports Ltd., Oatein Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Probar LLC, Pulsin Ltd., Quest Nutrition LLC, Silvain, Simply Good Foods USA Inc., and Smart Organic AD Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on France : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on France : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Inorganic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Inorganic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bio Nutritional Research Group Inc.

Exhibit 55: Bio Nutritional Research Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Bio Nutritional Research Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 57: Bio Nutritional Research Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Clif Bar and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 58: Clif Bar and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Clif Bar and Co. - Product / Service

and Co. - Product / Service

Exhibit 60: Clif Bar and Co. - Key offerings

10.5 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 61: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 62: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.6 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 65: Kellogg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Kellogg Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 69: Mars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Mars Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 71: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Oatein Ltd.

Exhibit 72: Oatein Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Oatein Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 74: Oatein Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 75: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 78: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Probar LLC

Exhibit 80: Probar LLC - Overview



Exhibit 81: Probar LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 82: Probar LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Quest Nutrition LLC

Exhibit 83: Quest Nutrition LLC - Overview



Exhibit 84: Quest Nutrition LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: Quest Nutrition LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Simply Good Foods USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 86: Simply Good Foods USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 87: Simply Good Foods USA Inc. - Business segments

Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 88: Simply Good Foods USA Inc. - Key offerings

Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: Simply Good Foods USA Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 90: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 91: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

