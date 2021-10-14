Energy Bar Market size to grow by USD 891.63 mn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

The report on the energy bar market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by the increasing demand for sports nutrition.

Energy Bar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 891.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 65% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Bearded Brothers LLC, Clif Bar and Co., Empact Bars LLC, Garuka Bars, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Kind LLC, Mondelez International Inc., and PepsiCo Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

