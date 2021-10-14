Energy Bar Market size to grow by USD 891.63 mn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

Oct 14, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy bar market size is expected to increase by USD 891.63 mn from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of almost 3%. The energy bar market is segmented by product (conventional energy bars and organic energy bars) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The report on the energy bar market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by the increasing demand for sports nutrition.
The energy bar market covers the following areas:
Energy Bar Market Sizing
Energy Bar Market Forecast
Energy Bar Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bearded Brothers LLC
- Clif Bar and Co.
- Empact Bars LLC
- Garuka Bars
- General Mills Inc.
- Kellogg Co.
- Kind LLC
- Mondelez International Inc.
- PepsiCo Inc.
|
Energy Bar Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 891.63 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.78
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 65%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, UK, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Bearded Brothers LLC, Clif Bar and Co., Empact Bars LLC, Garuka Bars, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Kind LLC, Mondelez International Inc., and PepsiCo Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
