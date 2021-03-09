Energy Bar Market to Grow by USD 891.63 Million during 2021-2025|Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts |Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Energy Bar Market Analysis Report by Product (Conventional energy bars and Organic energy bars) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/energy-bar-market-industry-analysis

The energy bar market is driven by the increasing demand for sports nutrition. In addition, the rising product innovation in energy bars is anticipated to boost the growth of the energy bar market.

The global sports nutrition industry is witnessing a significant growth rate owing to the expanding consumer base. A balanced diet, including carbohydrates, dietary protein, dietary fat, vitamins, and minerals, fulfills the basic energy requirements of athletes. Due to the expansion of the consumer group, vendors provide personalized solutions to their end-consumers. The energy bars segment is showcasing significant growth in the sports nutrition market. Besides, an increasing number of children are participating in athletic and sports activities, which is contributing to the growth of the global energy bar market. Therefore, the increasing demand for sports nutrition is anticipated to drive the demand for energy bars during the forecast period.

Major Five Energy Bar Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates business through Established Pharmaceuticals Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The company offers zone perfect classic bars.

Bearded Brothers LLC

Bearded Brothers LLC operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers a range of vegan, organic, gluten-free, energy bars.

Clif Bar and Co.

Clif Bar and Co. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers a range of conventional and organic energy bars.

Empact Bars LLC

Empact Bars LLC operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers a range of energy and nutritional bars.

Garuka Bars

Garuka Bars operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers a range of handmade energy bars.

Energy Bar Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Conventional energy bars - size and forecast 2020-2025

Organic energy bars - size and forecast 2020-2025

Energy Bar Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

