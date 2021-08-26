Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market from Health Care Equipment Industry to garner growth worth $ 1.08 billion despite Pandemic|17,000+ Research Reports
Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Health Care Equipment Industry
Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Candela Corp. will emerge as major energy-based aesthetic devices market participants during 2021-2025
Aug 26, 2021, 20:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy-based aesthetic devices market is expected to grow by USD 1.08 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the energy-based aesthetic devices market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market report. Download Sample Now!
The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.
- Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System
Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Unlock the Potential Advantages of Technavio's Subscription Platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Similar Reports:
Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Key Market Participants Analysis
Alma Lasers GmbH
The company operates in a single business segment that manufactures medical aesthetic devices. The company offers aesthetic devices for medical and aesthetic laser with Alma Q, Pico clear, and Sinon 2.
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
The company offers aesthetic devices such as Fraxel laser, Vaser, Clear plus brilliant laser, Thermage through its subsidiary, Solata Medical.
Candela Corp.
The company offers aesthetic devices through brands such as Frax Pro, Nordlys, Gentle Pro Series, PicoWay, Vbeam Prima, Profound, Co2RE, Ydun, eTwo, VelaShape 3, Vbeam Perfecta, Sirius, and Elos Plus series.
Get a report snapshot here to obtain a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
https://www.technavio.com/report/energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market-industry-analysis
Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Laser
- Light
- Ultrasound
- Radio Frequency
- Geography
- North America
- Asia
- Europe
- ROW
The energy-based aesthetic devices market is driven by increasing demand for aesthetic procedures, an increase in the number of private clinics and treatment options, and an increase in disposable income. In addition, other factors such as the emergence of combination treatments and home-use devices, rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, and rising medical tourism are expected to trigger the energy-based aesthetic devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period.
Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44115
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article