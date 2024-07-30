Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 2.13 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for aesthetic procedures boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy-based aesthetic devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.13 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.45% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for aesthetic procedures is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of combination treatments and home-use devices. However, risks associated with energy-based aesthetic devices poses a challenge. Key market players include Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Concord Medisys, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DELEO SAS, EndyMed Medical Ltd, Energist Ltd., Erchonia Corp, Fotona d.o.o, IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Tria Beauty, and Venus Concept Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global energy-based aesthetic devices market 2024-2028

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2136.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.42 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Brazil, Mexico, and Germany Key companies profiled Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Concord Medisys, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DELEO SAS, EndyMed Medical Ltd, Energist Ltd., Erchonia Corp, Fotona d.o.o, IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Tria Beauty, and Venus Concept Inc.

Market Driver

The aesthetic industry is witnessing a shift towards combination treatments, as surgeons integrate surgical and non-surgical procedures for more effective and long-lasting results. One such approach involves the use of energy-based devices, dermal fillers, and neurotoxins for facial rejuvenation. When executed correctly, these treatments can be performed in the same session, enhancing their efficacy. Aesthetic clinics worldwide are embracing this strategy to cater to individual patient needs and boost customer satisfaction. Additionally, the demand for home-use energy-based aesthetic devices is on the rise due to cost and time savings. Vendors have an opportunity to introduce user-friendly, compact, and affordable products in the market to capitalize on this trend. However, more research and clinical evidence are necessary to increase the global acceptance of combination treatments.

The Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing trends in skin damage treatments. Companies like Bausch Health and Lutronic lead the market with innovative solutions for skin sensitivity, facelifts, and body contouring. Obesity, hormonal changes, and skin laxity drive the demand for collagen stimulation and body fat composition adjustment. Fine lines, discoloration, acne scars, unwanted lesions, sun-damaged skin, and wrinkles are common concerns addressed by these devices. Aesthetic Laser Partners and Alma Laser are key players offering advanced technologies. Awareness and acceptability of aesthetic procedures are rising, with plastic surgery statistics showing a decline in invasive procedures in favor of non-surgical alternatives. Safety concerns, infection control, virtual patient consultations, and teledermatology are crucial factors shaping the market. Hair removal, skin tightening, and skin resurfacing are popular applications. The obese population and aesthetically sensible patients are major consumer groups. HCP-owned clinics cater to the demand for these services.

Market Challenges

Energy-based aesthetic devices offer various benefits, such as skin rejuvenation and scar reduction. However, their use involves risks and complications. These devices emit hazardous radiation, which can lead to serious health issues, including skin color changes and herpes infection. High-power energy devices can also damage the eye and skin, causing complications like anesthesia issues, blood clots, allergic reactions, and nerve injuries. Long-term side effects can affect the quality of life of end-users. For instance, earlier CO2 resurfacing lasers caused high rates of thermal injury, discomfort, pain, and downtime. The thermal damage was due to the continuous wave nature of conventional CO2 lasers. To mitigate these risks, Er:YAG lasers were developed to minimize thermal damage to the treated skin tissue. It is crucial to use energy-based aesthetic devices in a controlled environment to avoid unnecessary damage and ensure patient safety. Continuous research is necessary to develop safer and more effective energy-based aesthetic devices.

The Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market faces several challenges. Skin disorders and the increasing demand for dermatology procedures drive market growth. However, safety concerns and infection control are crucial factors. Virtual patient consultations and teledermatology are transforming the industry, but wrinkles, unwanted lesions, and sun-damaged skin remain common concerns. Aesthetically sensible patients and an obese population seek body contouring and skin rejuvenation. HCP-owned clinics offer hair removal, skin tightening, and resurfacing. Rapid changes in technologies like cryolipolysis, LED, lasers, and RF require continuous innovation. The geriatric population and aging procedures target collagen fibers. Celebrities and fashion statements fuel demand for facial cosmetic procedures. Wavelengths and nanoscale scales differentiate light-based devices for various skin types and hair types. Healthcare providers and payers navigate on-premise and cloud-based aesthetic technologies.

Segment Overview

This energy-based aesthetic devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Medspa

1.2 Hospital or surgery center

1.3 HPC owned clinic

1.4 Traditional spa Product 2.1 Laser

2.2 Light

2.3 Ultrasound

2.4 Radiofrequency Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Asia

3.3 Europe

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Medspa- The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of medical spas (medspas). With the rise in the number of individuals undergoing skin tightening and resurfacing procedures, as well as the prevalence of chronic skin diseases, medspas have become a preferred destination for cosmetic treatments. These facilities offer a unique blend of medical expertise and relaxation, providing medically recommended and supervised procedures such as Botox injections, anti-wrinkle treatments, fillers, acne therapy, laser hair removal, vein reduction, and stretch mark treatments. Additionally, medspas offer dermatologist-recommended skin care products to maintain skin health post-procedure. Anti-aging treatments, previously only available in physician's clinics, are now accessible in medspas. The ease of access to these non-surgical lifts and various energy-based aesthetic procedures is expected to fuel the growth of the medspa segment in the global energy-based aesthetic devices market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market encompasses a range of technologies used to address various skin concerns and cosmetic enhancements. These devices, which include light-based aesthetic devices, use energy in the form of heat, light, or radiofrequency to treat skin disorders such as wrinkles, unwanted lesions, sun-damaged skin, and more. Safety concerns and infection control are paramount in this industry, with virtual patient consultations and teledermatology gaining popularity for their convenience and accessibility. Aesthetically sensible patients, obese population, and the rise of HCP-owned clinics are driving market growth. Hair removal, skin tightening, and skin resurfacing are common applications, while wavelengths and nanoscale scales are crucial factors in device efficacy. Celebrities and fashion statements continue to influence the demand for facial cosmetic procedures, and body sculpting is an emerging trend. Dermatologists and aesthetic clinics are key players in this market, with light-based devices offering customizable treatments based on skin types and hair types.

Market Research Overview

The Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market encompasses a range of technologies, including lasers, light-based devices, and radiofrequency (RF), used to address various skin disorders and enhance physical appearance. Dermatology procedures, such as wrinkle reduction, unwanted lesion removal, sun-damaged skin treatment, and hair removal, are common applications. Safety concerns and infection control are crucial considerations in this market. Virtual patient consultations and teledermatology are gaining popularity, particularly for aesthetically sensitive patients. The obese population and geriatric population present significant opportunities for body contouring and aging procedures, respectively. Rapid changes in aesthetic technologies, including cryolipolysis, LED, and nanoscale lasers, cater to diverse skin types and hair types. Collagen fibers play a crucial role in skin rejuvenation, while wavelengths and on-premise or cloud-based platforms cater to the needs of healthcare providers and payers. Awareness and acceptability of aesthetic procedures continue to grow, fueled by celebrities, fashion statements, and body sculpting trends in aesthetic clinics. Dermatologists and plastic surgeons remain key professionals in this field.

