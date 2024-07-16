Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 2.13 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for aesthetic procedures to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy-based aesthetic devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.13 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.45% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for aesthetic procedures is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of combination treatments and home-use devices. However, risks associated with energy-based aesthetic devices poses a challenge. Key market players include Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Concord Medisys, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DELEO SAS, EndyMed Medical Ltd, Energist Ltd., Erchonia Corp, Fotona d.o.o, IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Tria Beauty, and Venus Concept Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Medspa, Hospital or surgery center, HPC owned clinic, and Traditional spa), Product (Laser, Light, Ultrasound, and Radiofrequency), and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Concord Medisys, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DELEO SAS, EndyMed Medical Ltd, Energist Ltd., Erchonia Corp, Fotona d.o.o, IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Tria Beauty, and Venus Concept Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The aesthetic industry is witnessing a shift towards combination treatments, as surgeons integrate surgical and non-surgical procedures for more holistic results. This approach, which may include facial rejuvenation, dermal fillers, energy-based devices, and neurotoxins, is customized to each patient's unique needs. By offering these packages at competitive prices, clinics aim to boost customer satisfaction. Additionally, there is a growing trend towards home-use energy-based aesthetic devices, offering significant cost and time savings for consumers. As awareness increases and technology advances, the market for these devices is expanding globally. Vendors have an opportunity to develop user-friendly, safe, and economical products to cater to this demand. However, more clinical evidence is necessary to encourage wider adoption of these combination treatments.

The Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in skin damage treatments. Companies like Bausch Health and Lutronic lead the way with innovative solutions for addressing issues such as sensitivity, sun-damaged skin, fine lines, discoloration, acne scars, and skin laxity. Obesity and hormonal changes also drive demand for body contouring treatments like collagen stimulation, skin tightening, and hair removal. Awareness and acceptability of aesthetic procedures are on the rise, with statistics showing a decrease in plastic surgery and an increase in non-invasive alternatives. Safety concerns and infection control are top priorities, with virtual patient consultations and teledermatology offering convenient and safe options. Unwanted lesions and wrinkles continue to be common concerns, with Alma Laser and Aesthetic Laser Partners providing effective solutions. The obese population and aesthetically sensible patients seek out HCP-owned clinics for comprehensive care, making this market a promising investment opportunity.

Market Challenges

Energy-based aesthetic devices offer various benefits, such as skin rejuvenation and body contouring. However, their use involves risks and complications. These devices emit hazardous radiation, which can lead to serious health effects, including skin color changes and herpes infection. High-power energy devices can cause damage to the eye and skin, and anesthesia complications, blood clots, allergic reactions, adverse effects due to undiagnosed medical issues, and injury to blood vessels and nerves are other potential risks. Long-term side effects can affect the quality of life of end-users. Early versions of CO2 resurfacing lasers had a high rate of thermal injury, discomfort, pain, dyspigmentation, skin eruptions, scarring, erythema, infections, and more downtime. The thermal damage was due to the continuous wave nature of conventional CO2 lasers. Later, Er:YAG lasers were developed to reduce thermal damage. It's crucial to use these devices in a controlled environment to minimize risks and ensure optimal results. Ongoing research aims to develop a laser application that eliminates thermal damage entirely.

The Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market faces several challenges. Skin disorders and the growing demand for dermatology procedures drive market growth. However, safety concerns and infection control are crucial issues. Virtual patient consultations and teledermatology are changing the game, but wrinkles, unwanted lesions, sun-damaged skin, and aging procedures for the geriatric population remain popular. Aesthetically sensible patients and the obese population seek body contouring, hair removal, skin tightening, and resurfacing. Rapid changes in aesthetic technologies include cryolipolysis, LED, lasers, and light-based devices using RF. Wavelengths and nanoscale scales vary for different skin and hair types. HCP-owned clinics and aesthetic technologies are moving on-premise and cloud-based, with healthcare providers and payers playing key roles. Celebrities and fashion statements fuel demand for facial cosmetic procedures, while aging procedures and body sculpting continue to gain traction.

Segment Overview

This energy-based aesthetic devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Medspa

1.2 Hospital or surgery center

1.3 HPC owned clinic

1.4 Traditional spa Product 2.1 Laser

2.2 Light

2.3 Ultrasound

2.4 Radiofrequency Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Asia

3.3 Europe

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Medspa- The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the medical spa (medspa) segment. This growth is driven by the increasing number of skin tightening and resurfacing procedures, the rise in chronic skin diseases, and the easy accessibility of energy-based devices. Medspas offer a unique blend of medical treatments and aesthetic services in a relaxing environment. Treatments such as Botox injections, anti-wrinkle and fine line reduction, acne therapy, fillers, laser procedures, hair removal, vein reduction, and stretch marks reduction are commonly offered. Additionally, medspas provide dermatologist-recommended skin care products for maintaining skin health. Anti-aging treatments and non-surgical lifts, previously only available in physician's clinics, are now accessible in medspas. These factors contribute to the expected growth of the medspa segment in the energy-based aesthetic devices market during the forecast period.

The global dermatology devices market is poised for significant growth driven by rising skin disorders and aesthetic procedures. Advanced technologies like lasers and light therapies are key trends, enhancing treatment efficacy. North America dominates due to high healthcare expenditure and technological advancements.

The global aesthetic lasers market is expanding rapidly, fueled by increasing demand for non-invasive cosmetic treatments. Laser-based procedures for skin rejuvenation and hair removal are major contributors to market growth. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a lucrative market, driven by growing disposable incomes and adoption of advanced aesthetic solutions.

Research Analysis

The Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market encompasses a range of technologies used to address various skin concerns and enhance physical appearance. These devices utilize energy in the form of light, heat, or radiofrequency to treat conditions such as skin disorders, unwanted lesions, sun-damaged skin, and wrinkles. Dermatology procedures using energy-based devices offer numerous benefits, including precision, minimal downtime, and non-invasive or minimally invasive treatments. However, safety concerns and infection control are crucial considerations in their use. Virtual patient consultations and teledermatology have emerged as convenient alternatives for aesthetically sensible patients, especially for those in the obese population who may find it challenging to visit HCP-owned clinics. Energy-based devices are also used for hair removal, skin tightening, and skin resurfacing, among other applications. Light-based devices, including those using wavelengths and nanoscale scales, are popular choices for treating various skin types and hair types. Celebrities and fashion statements have contributed to the growing popularity of facial cosmetic procedures, while body sculpting and aesthetic clinics continue to expand their offerings to meet the increasing demand. Dermatologists and other healthcare professionals play a vital role in ensuring the safe and effective use of these devices.

Market Research Overview

The Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market encompasses a range of technologies, including lasers, light-based devices, and radiofrequency (RF), used to address various skin disorders and aesthetic concerns. These devices offer solutions for dermatology procedures such as wrinkle reduction, unwanted lesion removal, sun-damaged skin treatment, and skin rejuvenation. With the increasing awareness and acceptability of aesthetic procedures, the market caters to an aesthetically sensible patient population, including the obese and geriatric populations seeking aging procedures. Safety concerns and infection control are crucial factors in the market, with virtual patient consultations and teledermatology gaining popularity. Technologies like cryolipolysis, LED, and nanoscale lasers target body contouring and skin tightening. Wavelengths and skin types, as well as hair types, play significant roles in the efficacy of these devices. Healthcare Providers and Payers, along with key players like Bausch Health Companies and Lutronic, drive market growth. Trends include rapid changes in aesthetic technologies, celebrity influence, and the shift towards on-premise and cloud-based solutions. Procedures like facelifts, facials, and body sculpting continue to be popular, with fine lines, discoloration, acne scars, and skin laxity among common concerns.

