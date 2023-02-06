Energy-based aesthetic devices market size to increase by USD 1,752 million: Growth opportunities led by Alma Lasers GmbH and Bausch Health Co Inc. - Technavio

Feb 06, 2023, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy-based aesthetic devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Alma Lasers GmbH: The company offers a LASER-based extensive portfolio of aesthetic devices.
- Bausch Health Co Inc.: The company offers a broad selection of aesthetic medical devices.
- Candela Corp: The company offers a broad product portfolio of aesthetic devices.
- Cutera Inc.: The company offers a wide range of aesthetic devices for medical use.
- Cynosure LLC: The company offers a complete line of aesthetic devices.
- DELEO SAS
- EndyMed Medical Ltd
- Energist Ltd
- Erchonia Corp
Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,752 million during the forecast period. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the energy-based aesthetic devices market was valued at USD 2,534.02 million. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more, buy the report!
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market is led by the US, owing to the high level of awareness and high disposable income of consumers. Laser technology provides advantages such as ease of application, precision, and safety. These factors will drive market growth of the market in this region during the forecast period..
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for increasing demand for aesthetic procedures, the rise in number of private clinics and treatment options, and the growth in disposable income. However, the risks associated with energy-based aesthetic devices are hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
Market segmentation
- Based on end-user, the market is segmented into medspa, hospital or surgery center, HPC owned clinic, and traditional spa. The medspa segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
- Based on product, the market is segmented into laser, light, ultrasound, and radiofrequency.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the energy-based aesthetic devices market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of energy-based aesthetic devices market vendors
|
Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
164
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,752 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
7.65
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key countries
|
US, Mexico, Brazil, China, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Co Inc., Candela Corp, Concord Medisys, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DELEO SAS, EndyMed Medical Ltd, Energist Ltd, Erchonia Corp, Fotona d.o.o, IRIDEX Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis Be Ltd, Lutronic Inc, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Tria Beauty, and Venus Concept Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global energy-based aesthetic devices market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global energy-based aesthetic devices market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Medspa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Medspa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Medspa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Medspa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Medspa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Hospital or surgery center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Hospital or surgery center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hospital or surgery center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Hospital or surgery center - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hospital or surgery center - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 HPC owned clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on HPC owned clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on HPC owned clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on HPC owned clinic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on HPC owned clinic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Traditional spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Traditional spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Traditional spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Traditional spa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Traditional spa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Laser - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Laser - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Light - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Light - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Ultrasound - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Ultrasound - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Radiofrequency - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Radiofrequency - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Radiofrequency - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Radiofrequency - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Radiofrequency - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Alma Lasers GmbH
- Exhibit 120: Alma Lasers GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Alma Lasers GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Alma Lasers GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.4 Bausch Health Co Inc.
- Exhibit 123: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Candela Corp
- Exhibit 128: Candela Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Candela Corp - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Candela Corp - Key offerings
- 12.6 Cutera Inc.
- Exhibit 131: Cutera Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Cutera Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Cutera Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Cynosure LLC
- Exhibit 134: Cynosure LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Cynosure LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Cynosure LLC - Key offerings
- 12.8 EndyMed Medical Ltd
- Exhibit 137: EndyMed Medical Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 138: EndyMed Medical Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: EndyMed Medical Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.9 Energist Ltd
- Exhibit 140: Energist Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Energist Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Energist Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.10 Erchonia Corp
- Exhibit 143: Erchonia Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Erchonia Corp - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Erchonia Corp - Key offerings
- 12.11 Fotona d.o.o
- Exhibit 146: Fotona d.o.o - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Fotona d.o.o - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Fotona d.o.o - Key offerings
- 12.12 IRIDEX Corp
- Exhibit 149: IRIDEX Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 150: IRIDEX Corp - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: IRIDEX Corp - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: IRIDEX Corp - Segment focus
- 12.13 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 153: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 156: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 12.14 Lumenis Be Ltd
- Exhibit 158: Lumenis Be Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Lumenis Be Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: Lumenis Be Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.15 Lutronic Inc
- Exhibit 161: Lutronic Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Lutronic Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: Lutronic Inc - Key offerings
- 12.16 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA
- Exhibit 164: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA - Key offerings
- 12.17 Sciton Inc.
- Exhibit 167: Sciton Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Sciton Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 169: Sciton Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Research methodology
- Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 175: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations
