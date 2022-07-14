Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market to Surpass $6,326.2 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the energy-based aesthetic devices market was around $2,661.6 million in 2021, which will reach $6,326.2 million in 2030, with a CAGR of more than 10%. The growth is credited to the increasing awareness, acceptance, and accessibility of these devices, product innovations, increasing income, and booming occurrence of chronic skin diseases. Furthermore, the technical advancements in MIS treatments for skin tightening and resurfacing are responsible for the market growth.

As of 2021, the largest share of the energy-based aesthetic devices market, of about 40%, is held by laser-based devices, followed by those that emit light energy and those that use electromagnetic energy. This is mainly because of the widening cosmetic uses of lasers, including skin contouring and reduction of hair and fat. Furthermore, the rising elderly population and occurrence of problems caused by sun overexposure are fortifying the demand for these devices worldwide.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market/report-sample

Facial & skin resurfacing/photo rejuvenation processes will have the highest growth rate, of more than 10%. The aging population is one of the main reasons for the rising count of such procedures, since unwanted changes, such as scars, fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, coarse texture, and dull tone, become apparent on the face with age. Hence, to get glowing skin, people opt for light-based beauty devices for these treatments.

The revenue of the North American energy-based aesthetic devices market was around 40% of the global in 2021. This is because of the growing obese population, which is giving rise to the demand for fat reduction and body shaping. The U.S. will have a large obese population, of approximately 125 million, by the year 2030. Furthermore, the rising research and development activities, along with product introductions and the snowballing healthcare outflow, are contributing to the growth of the industry.

Worldwide, the consumer preference for minimally invasive beauty treatments has increased over time. As per the ASPS, the most-extensively executed MISs are type A botulinum toxin, soft-tissue filler, laser skin resurfacing, chemical peel, and IPL. The total count of minimally invasive aesthetic procedures augmented to over 13 million in 2020, increasing by 174% from 2000.

Browse detailed report on Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Home-use product demand will observe the highest CAGR in the energy-based aesthetic devices market in the coming years. This will be because of the technical innovations, which are making their usage rather easy, and their low costs. Cosmetic and dermatology clinics dominated the market because of the snowballing establishment of these setups and the increasing footfall here, as they focus on cosmetic treatments.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Report Coverage

By Technology

Laser-Based

Alexandrite



Diode



Nd:YAG



CO2



Er:YAG



PDL

Light-Based

IPL



LED

Electromagnetic Energy-Based

Infrared-based



Radiofrequency-based



Non-laser (hydradermabrasion)

Ultrasound-Based

Cryolipolysis

Suction-Based

Plasma Energy-Based

By Application

Hair Removal

Facial & Skin Resurfacing/Photo Rejuvenation

Fat Reduction & Body Contouring

Skin Tightening

Cellulite Reduction

Others

By Distribution Channel

Indirect

Direct

By End User

Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics

Hospitals

Home-Use

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



Italy



Spain



U.K.



France



Netherlands

Asia-Pacific

Japan



India



China



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa

Browse More Related Reports

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Business Strategies

Skincare Devices Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Business Strategies

MEA Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Business Strategies

Anti-Aging and Skin Rejuvenation Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Business Strategies

Medical Aesthetics Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Business Strategies

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence