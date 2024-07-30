Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market size is set to grow by USD 1.84 billion from 2023-2027, Growing awareness about the availability of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.84 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 11.11% during the forecast period. Growing awareness about the availability of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems is driving market growth, with a trend towards availability of advanced devices. However, need for significant investments to offer energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, AngioDynamics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Candela Corp, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, El.En. Spa., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., INDIBA SA., Lumenis Be Ltd, Mentor Plastic Surgery., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Sciton Inc., Suneva Medical, and Johnson and Johnson.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2023-2027

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Application (Skin rejuvenation, Vaginal rejuvenation, Hair removal, Leg vein treatment, and Others), End-user (Medspa, Hospitals and surgery center, HCP owned clinic, and Traditional spa), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, AngioDynamics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Candela Corp, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, El.En. Spa., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., INDIBA SA., Lumenis Be Ltd, Mentor Plastic Surgery., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Sciton Inc., Suneva Medical, and Johnson and Johnson

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Vendors in the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market are investing heavily in research and development to introduce advanced technologies. Lumenis showcased innovative solutions for various skin and body applications at the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology Conference, including the LightSheer QUATTRO and SPLENDOR X for hair removal, PiQo for tattoo removal, and NuEra Tight for heating. Alma Lasers introduced the Small Areas Treatment Concept, utilizing RF and ultrasound to target the submental triangle, back of the arm, and cheeks. With increasing competition, vendors are increasing investments in new product development to maintain market position. These advanced systems are gaining popularity in developed regions like North America and Europe due to the growing emphasis on healthcare.

The Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System market is thriving, with practitioners increasingly opting for these pain-free, non-surgical solutions for aesthetic enhancements. The Skin Rejuvenation segment, including anti-aging demand, is a major driver, with intense pulsed light (IPL) technology leading the way. Hair Removal application, tattoo removal, acne treatment, and body contouring devices are also popular. Phototherapy Devices, RF Devices, and leg vein treatment are other applications gaining traction. The global market for these devices is expanding due to the growing demand for cosmetic procedures that enhance appearance and promote youthfulness. Energy-based aesthetic devices offer personalized treatments for various skin concerns, such as sunspots, acne, and aging skin, making them a preferred choice over invasive procedures. Body structures and feminine rejuvenation are also emerging applications. The market is expected to grow further due to the aging population and increasing demand for non-invasive, pain-free beauty treatments, including hydrating and moistening ampoules, as well as light-based technologies for skin-tightening and minimally invasive treatments. The Medical Aesthetics Market is projected to continue its growth trajectory, boosting the demand for energy-based aesthetic devices.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments have become a significant investment for healthcare providers (HCPs) due to the advanced technologies used, such as ultrasound, laser, and RF. Manufacturers continually research and develop new systems, increasing the cost of purchasing these systems. Raw material suppliers hold strong market positions, limiting the bargaining power of vendors and driving up production costs. HCPs must update their systems to meet customer demands for advanced treatments, leading to regular expenditures for operating energy-based aesthetic centers. While market entry barriers are minimal, the substantial initial investments and ongoing upgrades present challenges for new vendors during the forecast period.

The Energy-Based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System market is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for non-surgical cosmetic enhancements. Energy-based devices, such as lasers, radio frequency, and ultrasound, are popular solutions for various skin concerns, including facial creases, wrinkles, recessed scars, and unwanted hair. However, the market faces challenges from cosmeceuticals and cosmetic surgery. Dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and specialized physicians offer injectables like Botox, dermafillers, and neuromodulators as alternatives. Thin lips, shallow contours, and skin laxity are common reasons for these treatments. The Laser segment dominates, offering personalized treatment for pigmentation reduction, skin rejuvenation, and laser skin resurfacing. Non-invasive and minimally-invasive procedures continue to gain traction, with body contouring and hair removal also driving growth. Hyaluronic acid, collagen, and dermal fillers are key ingredients in these treatments. Overall, the market's future looks bright, with a focus on innovation and customized solutions.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Skin rejuvenation

1.2 Vaginal rejuvenation

1.3 Hair removal

1.4 Leg vein treatment

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 Medspa

2.2 Hospitals and surgery center

2.3 HCP owned clinic

2.4 Traditional spa Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Skin rejuvenation- The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market for skin rejuvenation is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period. This expansion is attributed to the escalating demand for anti-aging solutions among individuals aged 30 to 65. Skin aging and external factors such as UV radiation exposure and pollution contribute to the development of wrinkles and loss of skin elasticity. In response to this growing awareness, vendors are innovating advanced energy-based systems utilizing light waves, ultrasound, and RF technology to address various skin concerns. Notable treatments include Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) photofacials, which minimize sun damage and aging effects, and laser skin resurfacing, which eliminates damaged skin layers and stimulates collagen production. The expanding economies of numerous countries have led to increased disposable incomes and elevated living standards, fueling market growth. Additionally, the geriatric population's increasing demand for non-surgical treatments is motivating vendors to develop sophisticated systems to cater to this need. Alma Lasers GMBH (Alma Lasers) is one such company offering skin resurfacing solutions like Pixel CO2, PicoClear, and Harmony XL PRO. However, the market's growth may be hindered by the scarcity of adequately trained healthcare professionals and insufficient clinical evidence supporting the effectiveness of these systems.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System market encompasses a range of technologies used to provide natural-looking aesthetic enhancements with minimal discomfort. These treatments address both the natural aging process, also known as intrinsic aging, which is influenced by genes, and extrinsic aging, caused by environmental factors. Visible lines, wrinkles, sunspots, acne scars, skin laxity, unwanted hair, and uneven skin tone are common concerns addressed by these systems. Technologies include lasers, radio frequency, and ultrasound, which offer non-surgical anti-aging procedures as alternatives to surgical options. Dermatologists and aesthetic clinics utilize these devices to help their clients achieve a youthful appearance without the need for pain-free, non-invasive beauty treatments. Energy-based systems can also be used for various purposes, such as skin rejuvenation, scar reduction, and hair removal. Waxing is an alternative method for hair removal, but energy-based systems offer more precise and long-lasting results.

Market Research Overview

The Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market encompasses a range of technologies used to address various skin concerns and aesthetic enhancements, including natural and extrinsic aging processes. These treatments offer minimal discomfort and are increasingly popular as non-surgical anti-aging procedures. While surgical options like facelifts and implants still exist, energy-based devices such as lasers, radio frequency, and ultrasound are gaining popularity for their ability to improve cosmetic appearance with less downtime. Intrinsic aging, caused by genetics and the natural aging process, can lead to visible lines, wrinkles, recessed scars, and skin laxity. Energy-based treatments can help address these concerns, offering personalized solutions for individual skin types and concerns. The market includes a variety of applications, such as skin rejuvenation, hair removal, pigmentation reduction, and laser skin resurfacing. Approved products in this market include energy-based devices for body contouring, phototherapy, RF, and leg vein treatment. The global market for aesthetic treatments is growing, driven by an increasing geriatric population and the desire for preventative treatments. Energy-based devices offer minimally-invasive procedures, making them an attractive alternative to aggressive surgical procedures. Dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and specialized physicians offer these treatments, along with practitioners in the cosmetic tourism industry. Popular treatments include injectables like Botox, dermafillers, and neuromodulators, as well as hyaluronic acid and collagen dermal fillers. Energy-based treatments can also address concerns like thin lips, shallow contours, and unwanted hair. The Laser segment and Skin Rejuvenation segment dominate the market, with high demand for anti-aging treatments. Energy-based devices offer personalized aesthetic treatments for various skin concerns, making them a popular choice for individuals seeking to improve their appearance and maintain youthfulness.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Skin Rejuvenation



Vaginal Rejuvenation



Hair Removal



Leg Vein Treatment



Others

End-user

Medspa



Hospitals And Surgery Center



HCP Owned Clinic



Traditional Spa

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio