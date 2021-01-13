Energy Bill Assistance Available for Mon Power and Potomac Edison Customers in West Virginia Through WV Department of Health and Human Resources

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for heating costs. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines, which include an applicant's annual income being at or below 60 percent of the West Virginia State Median Income.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP Fiscal Year 2021 are:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit 1 $1,931 2 $2,525 3 $3,119 4 $3,713 5 $4,307 6 $4,901 7 $5,495 8 $6,089 9 $6,683 10 $7,277

*For each additional person, add $594. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.

Applications are available at www.wvpath.org and may also be obtained at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.

Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant's county of residence. A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx or by calling 304-356-4619. Mailing the application to any other office or a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and inhibit processing the application.

