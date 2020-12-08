Energy Capital Vietnam And Gunvor Form Joint Venture To Trade And Ship LNG To Vietnam

An ECV-led consortium is developing a LNG-to-power project in Mui Ke Ga, Binh Thuan Province, in Southeast Vietnam. Under the partnership, ECV and Gunvor will form a JV responsible for trading and shipping on behalf of ECV. In addition, Gunvor will supply LNG to the JV on a long-term basis.

"ECV is committed to providing Vietnam with energy security made possible through access to abundant U.S. LNG, which will be supplied to our project in an economically efficient and sustainable manner by our JV with Gunvor," said David Lewis, ECV Chairman and CEO. "As the worldwide LNG market continues to mature—with increasing volumes and trading complexity—this innovative sourcing partnership will help optimize our fuel supply chain and streamline delivery logistics."

As the largest independent LNG trader in the world, Gunvor's trading portfolio consists of a significant portion of U.S.-based supply, which will ensure a reliable, stable, and cost-competitive fuel supply to the project and the province as a whole.

"Gunvor is pleased to partner with ECV on this LNG-to-power project in Vietnam, which will be among the country's most strategically important LNG developments," said Seth Thomas Pietras, Gunvor's Corporate Affairs Director. "The introduction of LNG to the region will initiate a much-needed energy transition and will help contribute to a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The Binh Thuan province has been seeking a cleaner and more reliable energy source for many years, and the ECV project will also create technical and economic development opportunities for the local population."

Maius GmbH, a Swiss structuring and project finance advisor, advises ECV on the structuring of its debt and equity, and risk mitigation of this project.

"Maius is pleased to have been able to apply their extensive relationships in the energy sphere to facilitate this agreement between these two companies, which will lead the way for LNG usage and power generation in developing countries in line with their environmental support efforts," said Stefan M. Rohmer, Maius GmbH CEO.

The fully private, multi-phase power project will connect via subsea pipeline to an offshore Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) to import LNG. Phase I of the project is targeting Final Investment Decision (FID) in late 2021 and Commercial Operational Delivery (COD) by 2025. The project will consume approximately 1.5 million tons per year (mtpa) of LNG, with an ability to increase consumption to reflect subsequent development phases and opportunities presented by market conditions.

Gunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities trading houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently move physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demanded most. The company is the leading independent global trader of Liquefied National Gas (LNG). With strategic investments in industrial infrastructure—refineries, pipelines, storage, terminals, mining and upstream—Gunvor further generates sustainable value across the global supply chain for its customers. More information can be found at www.GunvorGroup.com

Maius is a financial advisory firm with extensive experience serving both business and private clients in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. Maius offers customized sophisticated financial services - structuring solutions to complex problems and helping clients increase their financial strength, business growth, and international expansion. For more information, please refer to www.maius.ch

