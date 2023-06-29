Energy Capital Vietnam Forms Maritime Security Council with the Appointment of Retired Naval Flag Officers and Adds Senior Member to its Advisory Board

HOUSTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV), a project development and holding company established as a platform for direct investment into energy and infrastructure within Vietnam, is pleased to announce an appointment to its Advisory Board and the formation of a Maritime Security Council. Admiral Samuel J. Locklear III, U.S. Navy, Retired will join Former Ambassador Ted Osius on the existing Advisory Board. Vice Admiral Sean A. Pybus, U.S. Navy, Retired will join the newly created Maritime Security Council, which Admiral Locklear will chair.

Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV) is forming the Maritime Security Council (MSC) to identify, inform and incorporate the implementation of international best standards and practices for safe and secure maritime trade; inform and assist applicable policy development; promote ECV's development mission and values within Vietnam. ECV intends for additional experts to join Admiral Locklear and Vice Admiral Pybus on the council in the coming months.

"We are beyond privileged to have Admiral Locklear and Vice Admiral Pybus advising us," commented David Lewis, Chairman and CEO of Energy Capital Vietnam. "Their counsel will be paramount as we continue to develop vital infrastructure that supports economic growth and Vietnamese energy sovereignty. As a military veteran, it is my deepest honor to welcome such elite and distinguished leaders to our team."

About ECV:
Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV) is a Houston, Texas-based project development and holding company established as a platform for direct investment into Vietnam's energy and infrastructure sectors. Learn more at: www.ecvholdings.com

