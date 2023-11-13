Energy China holds first supply chain conference at the 6th CIIE

China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (Energy China, CEEC) held the first Supply Chain Cooperation & Development Conference and the Contract-Signing Ceremony of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on Nov 7.

The event aimed at promoting China's deep cooperation with global supply chain partners, integrated development, and mutual benefit and win-win cooperation as well as accelerating the green, digital, intelligent transformation and development so as to better serve sustainable development.

Song Hailiang, chairman of Energy China, pointed out that supply chain has become an important embodiment of the core competitiveness of enterprises, and supply chain innovation has become a key support for high-quality development of enterprises. Energy China will adapt to the general trend, take the initiative to work with partners to stabilize the supply chain so as to build a safe, stable, green, low-carbon, efficient and integrated supply chain system.

At the event, Energy China signed a procurement framework agreement with Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co.KG of German. CGGC-UN POWER, a subsidiary company of CEEC, signed a gas internal combustion engine purchase intent agreement with Bergen Engines As of Norway. CEEC-Hydrogen Energy signed a hydrogen production equipment and green ammonia supply framework agreement with SK E&S. CEEC Electronic Commerce signed an international logistic purchase intent agreement with Rongtua Shipping Group of Singapore, and China Energy Construction Group, a subsidiary company of CEEC, signed with DP Clean Tech of Poland a design and procurement agreement for a biomass power plant boiler system in Cote d'Ivoire. At the 6th CIIE, Energy China has signed agreements with a total value exceeding US$1.7 billion, a record high.

As a firm supporter, active promoter, in-depth participant and practical beneficiary of the CIIE, Energy China has participated in the CIIE for six consecutive years and the cumulative value of its agreements exceeds US$4.5 billion.

As one of the world's largest comprehensive solution providers and infrastructure investment contractors in the power industry, Energy China has business operations in more than 140 countries and regions around the world, and employs more than 100,000 people in its international business. The company's cumulative contract value in the Belt and Road countries has reached more than 500 billion yuan in the past five years, accounting for more than 10% of the total by Chinese enterprises.

About 400 people attended the conference. VIP attendees included senior officials of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, Siemens AG, Bergen Engines, Dongfang Electric, Harbin Electric, China Electric Equipment Group, CRRC Group and other energy construction industry and supply chain partners of the country.

