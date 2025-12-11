Energy Companies from Around the World Win Honors at S&P Global Energy's 27th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards

CNBC's Brian Sullivan Emceed as Winners from Australia, Brazil, China, Denmark, India, Singapore, Spain, UAE, UK, and US Were Announced

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Energy (formerly S&P Global Commodity Insights), the leading global independent provider of data, insights, analysis, and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy expansion markets, tonight honored industry excellence in 21 performance categories and winners from across the globe at the Platts Global Energy Awards gala held at the Casa Cipriani South Street in downtown New York City.

The Awards program, now in its 27th year and often described as the "Oscars" of the energy industry, recognizes corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and performance in the energy and chemicals industries and bestowed honors on energy companies from Australia, Brazil, China, Denmark, India, Singapore, Spain, UAE, UK, and the US. CNBC's Brian Sullivan -- co-anchor of Power Lunch and Asia's US Market Edition, and Senior National Correspondent -- emceed the event, continuing a long history of CNBC guest hosts at the Awards gala.

"Energy is everything, everywhere, and the lifeblood of the world's economy and we're pleased to be recognizing those individuals and companies that are embracing change, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), innovating and helping steer a course for a sustainable future for generations to come," said Dave Ernsberger, President, S&P Global Energy. "Not only do we congratulate tonight's winners but all who were finalists, as well."

Houston-based Cheniere was the evening's triple winner, walking away with Energy Company of the Year, Chief Executive of the Year and Excellence in Energy – LNG honors, winning praise from the Platts Global Energy Awards panel of independent judges for its impressive operational scale; its 2016 pivot to liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and subsequent rise to the largest LNG producer in the US and the second-largest LNG operator globally, all under the leadership of CEO Jack Fusco. Said one judge, "The company provides vital stability to markets in Europe and Asia and across the global stage." Describing Fusco as a "true trailblazer," judges pointed to the company's impressive metrics, ranging from: robust financials, to operational discipline, to commitment to and demonstrated community engagement and an "exemplary" safety record. In selection for Chief Executive of the Year, judges also praised Fusco for his direct stewardship of the company's strategic shift and growth and his dedication to innovation.

Among the many winners, were those in Platts Global Energy Awards individual achievement categories such as:

Lifetime Achievement -- This year's Awards program recognized two individuals that judges believed equally contributed significantly to the energy and chemical sectors across their lifetimes: Zhenguo Li, LONGi Green Energy Technology Company, China

As visionary founder and current President of LONGi's Central R&D Institute, Zhenguo Li was honored for demonstrating an unwavering commitment to carbon neutrality throughout his career. Judges pointed to his pioneering work in monocrystalline technology, which not only transformed the solar industry by enhancing efficiency and affordability, but also positioned LONGi as a global leader in solar PV solutions. Li's voluntary sharing of technologies and advocacy for open innovation and initiatives like the "Solar for Solar" model – which aims to decarbonize manufacturing -- underscore his dedication to sustainability. Judges commended him as "a pioneer in China and throughout the world," recognizing his exemplary leadership in the competitive energy market. Alan Armstrong, Williams, USA

A 40-year veteran of Williams, Alan Armstrong impressed judges not only as a transformative force in the company, but in the wider energy sector. Rising from design engineer to CEO, Armstrong streamlined Williams's operations into a top-tier natural gas infrastructure operator with 12 consecutive years of earnings growth. Describing Armstrong as a leader with "deep personal integrity," judges also pointed to his focus on process safety, global advocacy for pragmatic energy solutions, and his strategic positioning of Williams for a cleaner energy future.

This year's Awards program recognized two individuals that judges believed equally contributed significantly to the energy and chemical sectors across their lifetimes: Chief Trailblazer of the Year: Shu Fei Zeng, founder of KH Marque in Singapore, was recognized by judges for her remarkable achievements in diverting used cooking oil (UCO) from improper disposal to transformation into sustainable biofuels using transparent and traceable supply chains. Judges were impressed by her ability to elevate KH Marque from a startup to Southeast Asia's largest UCO collector in just four years with "exceptional" revenue growth and an innovative approach to circularity and climate action. Judges said Zeng's visionary leadership has not only redefined industry standards but also established a new economic model that contributes significantly to global decarbonization efforts.

In addition to its founder and president winning a Lifetime Achievement Award, China's LONGi Green Energy Technology Company received the Corporate Impact Award for its Targeted Program Global East submission pertaining to its Solar for Safe Births program. Judges pointed to the program's contribution to improving maternal healthcare in the remote village of Linga Linga, Mozambique. By its installation of a solar-powered freshwater system in the local maternity clinic, judges said LONGi helped to transform childbirth conditions, provide safe care, and reduced health risks for mothers and babies in a community previously lacking essential resources.

Applauding the night's winners for their contributions to energy expansion, efficiency and sustainability, Ernsberger emphasized S&P Global Energy's commitment to providing the energy and chemical sectors with the data, insights and essential intelligence they need to lead the energy future, especially amidst rapid change. "As the world charts a path toward a more equitable and sustainable future, ensuring access to modern and expanded sources of energy is critical," he underscored in an article on page 8 of the December issue of S&P Global Energy's Insights Magazine, which accompanied the Awards program.

The night's winners of the Platts Global Energy Awards were chosen by the program's independent judges panel from finalists selected from nominations that represented 37 different countries. S&P Global Energy nor event sponsors played any role in the judging or selection of winners.

For details of the above and full roster of Awards winners of the 2025 Platts Global Energy Awards, access the Insights Magazine, or visit the Platts Global Energy Awards website.

2025 Platts Global Energy Award Winners

Energy Company of the Year

Cheniere

USA

Lifetime Achievement Award (tie)

Zhenguo Li – LONGi Green Energy Technology Company

CHINA

Alan Armstrong – Williams

USA

Chief Executive of the Year

Jack Fusco - Cheniere

USA

Chief Trailblazer of the Year

Shu Fei Zeng – KH Marque

SINGAPORE

Rising Star Award - Individual

Katie Aittola – Duke Energy

USA

Rising Star Award - Company

Amogy

USA

Excellence in Energy - Upstream

California Resources Corporation

USA

Excellence in Energy - Midstream

Williams

USA

Excellence in Energy - Downstream

Repsol

Spain

Excellence in Energy - LNG

Cheniere

USA

Excellence in Energy - Power

Emirates Nuclear Energy Company

UAE

Excellence in Energy - Chemicals

Topsoe

DENMARK

Excellence in Energy - Finance

Equis Australia

AUSTRALIA

Energy Deal of the Year

Constellation Energy Corporation

USA

Grid Edge Award

Reactive Technologies

UK

Infrastructure Project of the Year

TAQA Group

UAE

Corporate Impact Award – Comprehensive Portfolio

ReNew

India

Corporate Impact Award – Targeted Program Global East

LONGi Green Energy Technology Company

CHINA

Corporate Impact Award – Targeted Program Global West

CPFL Energia

BRAZIL

Commercial Technology of the Year

Valero Energy Corporation

USA

Emerging Technology of the Year

Quaise Energy

USA

