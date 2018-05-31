Energy Conservation Kit Available to Residential Customers of Potomac Edison in Maryland

Kits are available for no fee and include energy-efficient LED light bulbs, LED nightlights, a furnace filter whistle and other valuable energy-saving components. Customers with electric water heaters may be eligible to receive additional water-saving products, such as a low-flow showerhead or faucet aerator. Visit www.MDenergykit.com or call 1-888-681-5285 to request a kit. Customers will need their utility account number to request a kit.

"The Energy Conservation Kit makes saving energy at home easier and more affordable," said Wade Williams, manager of residential energy efficiency programs for FirstEnergy's utilities. "With valuable energy-saving tips and equipment, the kit provides additional tools to help our customers manage their electricity use and make simple improvements to save energy throughout the home."

For information about other energy efficiency programs offered to Potomac Edison customers in Maryland, visit www.energysaveMD.com.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

EmPOWER Maryland programs are funded by a charge on customer electric bills. EmPOWER programs can help customers reduce electricity consumption and save money. Go to www.energysaveMD.com to learn more about EmPOWER and how to participate.

