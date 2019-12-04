Energy DigiTech Summit: Two Day Registration - London, United Kingdom - May 14-15, 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy DigiTech Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Energy landscape of tomorrow - implementing digital transformation tools to achieve customer engagement and operational excellence

Global investments in renewable and clean energy continue to grow all over the world with a continued upgrade in energy policies. Continued technology improvements and the influence of new financing guidelines and regulations continue to intensify the opportunities in the energy space.

Now, supported by advances in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, the internet of things and more, the growing digitization, automation, communication, connectivity, and decentralization are on their way to fundamentally transform the way nations manage diverse energy sources, supply chains, and energy management processes.



Learn about how the next innovations and advanced functionalities in technology can be inducing in lowering the energy transmission cost & improve efficacy. Gain a better understanding of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, internet of things and more with speakers sharing strategies to improve the energy transmission process.



Engage in meaningful discussions with the most prominent industry experts to address the critical challenges in energy management. Discover strategies to effectively implement digital transformation tools to achieve operational excellence



This summit will discuss how technological transformation changes the way energy is produced, transmitted, managed and used as it is essential to understand and evaluate the emerging trends in technology that could transform the grid further.



Key Highlights

Digital transformation and smart grid implementation

Impact of energy regulations

Energy as a service - The Gen Next Evolution

Technology improvisation and new tools- Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence

Who Should Attend:



Energy professionals from Utilities companies

Transport and System Operators (TSO) companies

Distribution and System Operators (DSO) companies

Government & policymakers

Universities

Agenda:



Day 1

Registration

08:25 - 08:55

Welcome note

08:55 - 09:00

Opening Remarks from the Chairperson

09:00 - 09:40



EXPLORING THE IMPACT OF ENERGY REGULATIONS

New regulations for a cleaner and cheaper energy for all- An investigation into new regulatory frameworks

09:40 - 10:10

10:10 - 10:40 Martin Cook, Head of Electric Vehicles, National Grid Ventures, National Grid

Solution Provider Presentation

10:40 - 11:20

Morning Refreshments, One-to-One Networking Meetings, Networking break

11:20 - 12:10



BIG DATA AND DECISION MAKING- CHANGING THE VALUE CHAIN IN THE ENERGY INDUSTRY

Presentation by

12:10 - 12:40 David af, Head of Grid Management and Strategic Projects, E.ON

Workshop - Developing an energy 4.0 transition strategy

12:40 - 13:10

Lunch, One-to-One Networking Meetings, Networking break

13:10 - 14:10

Solution Provider Presentation

14:10 - 14:40

Local vs central processing and storage of equipment & sensors Edge computing and the network performance

14:40 - 15:10

Transition from process driven organization to data driven organization

15:10 - 15:40

Afternoon Refreshments, One-to-One Networking Meetings, Networking break

15:40 - 16:10



ENERGY AS A SERVICE - THE GEN NEXT EVOLUTION

Panel Discussion: The digitised energy consumer. What do they want and can utilities deliver?

16:10 - 16:40

Panel Discussion: Revenue Generation - Upgrading business models for new avenues in a changing market.

16:40 - 17:10

Closing remarks from the chairperson

17:10 - 18:30



Dinner, Networking

Day 2

Registration

08:25 - 08:55

Welcome note

08:55 - 09:00

Opening Remarks from the Chairperson

09:00 - 09:10



A DIGITAL ENERGY FUTURE- TECHNOLOGY DRIVING THE CHANGE

Using Smart Metering to gain insights about the grid

09:10 - 09:40

Fully digital substation technology - Which innovations are well on the way to take hold over the next 5 years?

09:40 - 10:10

Solution provider presentation - Using Smart Meter data to achieve smart pricing flexibility

10:10 - 10:40

Morning Refreshments, One-to-One Networking Meetings, Networking break

10:40 - 11:30

Identifying and eliminating energy theft and fraudulent activity using AI to analyse consumer and grid data

11:30 - 12:00

Solution provider presentation - Using VR and AR in e-learning solutions for energy

12:00 - 12:30

Lunch, One-to-One Networking Meetings, Networking break

12:30 - 13:30

Increasing resilience to meet cybersecurity threats

13:30 - 14:00

Solution provider presentation - Cloud migration and cybersecurity for energy automation platforms

14:00 - 14:30

Afternoon Refreshments, One-to-One Networking Meetings, Networking break

14:30 - 15:20

Digital transformation and achieving enterprise agility - best approach to overcome cultural resistance

15:20 - 15:50

Closing remarks from the chairman

15:50 - 16:00



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4yih4





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

