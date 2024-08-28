Energy Disruptors: UNITE 2024 to Feature CEO's From Seven of the Most Funded Clean Tech Companies in Canada

Conference attendees to have rare chance to connect with CEOs who have raised a combined total of $1B+ to commercialize and scale clean technology solutions globally

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The future of Canadian industry will be on stage in Calgary this October, when CEO's from seven of the most funded Canadian cleantech companies ever appear at Energy Disruptors: UNITE 2024 (October 1-2, 2024). They represent a combined total of more than $1B invested to commercialize and scale revolutionary energy and climate solutions at scale.

Founded with the audacious goal of uniting the world's boldest trailblazers to 'accelerate global energy transition', Energy Disruptors is now the fastest-growing energy summit in the world, attracting industry leaders and innovators, entrepreneurs, and futurists from the entire energy value chain. Organizers Graeme Edge, Michelle Edge, Holly Ransom, and Rachel Maxwell debuted the conference in 2018 to boldly address the opportunities and challenges presented by the energy transition, challenge assumptions, facilitate connections with unlike minds, and empower delegates to lead with creativity and courage.

"Effective communication—celebrating achievements, addressing challenges, and collaborating on scalable solutions—is vital to our collective success and sums up what Energy Disruptors is all about," said Co-Founder and CEO Graeme Edge. "We're thrilled to host some of Canada's top companies leading the way in energy and climate innovation. With 300 founders among our 3,000 delegates, this summit is a unique and crucial opportunity not just for inspiration but for tackling the real-world challenges of scaling energy and climate solutions affordably and at scale."

The complete speaker roster is available here , and features world leaders like The Right Honourable Jacina Arden, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand and Sanna Marin, Former Prime Minister of Finland, and global thought leaders like Yuval Noah Harari (Sapiens, NEXUS).

VIP Passes for Energy Disruptors: UNITE 2024 Summit are 90% sold out. Additional passes are available now at www.energydisruptors.com , with general admission pass pricing ending September 12th.

Media are invited to apply for accreditation for Energy Disruptors: UNITE 2024 at https://www.energydisruptors.com/media.

About Energy Disruptors: UNITE

The Energy Disruptors: UNITE Summit (EDU) was founded in 2017 by Graeme Edge, Michelle Edge, Holly Ransom, and Rachel Maxwell. Energy Disruptors has a bold ambition; to UNITE the entire spectrum of the energy industry around the common goal of accelerating pragmatic and profitable solutions to the world's biggest energy challenges. The UNITE summit aims to be the most accessible and inclusive energy event in the world. The 2024 summit takes place October 1st and 2nd at Stampede Park in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. To learn more about Energy Disruptors: UNITE 2024, visit: energydisruptors.com or follow them on Instagram , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn for updates.

