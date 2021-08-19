Energy Distribution Start Up Fuel Me Wins Plug And Play's Supply Chain Program

Plug and Play is one of the world's largest early-stage investment funds and also acts as an accelerator by connecting major blue-chip corporations with high-quality startups from their portfolio. Plug and Play's ecosystem of change-makers acts as a platform for collaborating - allowing startups to increase their growth by working with highly trained teams from large global corporations.

As supply chains are transforming to circular lineage , requiring distribution needs to be revolutionized - by combining Fuel Me's vision with Plug and Play's extensive network reach, the efficiency and sustainability of cloud-based fuel ordering can expand exponentially. As Fuel Me begins pilot programs with companies within the Plug and Play network such as USPS, Walmart, Ryder, and J.B. Hunt, Fuel Me will continue to solidify its position as an industry leader and disruptor within the energy distribution industry.

Fuel Me is excited to begin the Plug and Play "Supply Chain and Logistics Program", which will help Fuel Me impactfully increase its consumer pool, expand distribution possibilities, and continue to optimize energy efficiency for companies nationwide. Interested in learning more about how Fuel Me can help you or your corporation? Visit Fuel.Me for more information.

