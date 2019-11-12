Energy Domain Launches Online Marketplace To Buy, Sell And Lease Minerals & Royalties

"Historically, mineral owners sold for less than their potential value simply because there wasn't a marketplace available to gain industry-wide exposure," said Nathan McIntyre, Co-Founder & President of Energy Domain. "Owners would sell to almost anyone who tracked them down and made an offer, oftentimes in person or through the mail. Our platform puts the owner in the driver's seat, allowing them to test the market and determine how and when to sell."

Energy Domain was created to provide a safe and secure marketplace for sellers to market their mineral and royalty interests. Likewise, buyers are provided state-of-the-art tools, data and analytics necessary to make intelligent and timely decisions.

"Today's transaction processes for both buyers and sellers are outdated, inefficient and lack transparency," said Energy Domain Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Vinson. "With Energy Domain's all-encompassing platform, you can list, evaluate, and fully transact a deal with never before seen efficiency allowing for reduced acquisition time and better deal exposure."

About Energy Domain:

Energy Domain, a Fort Worth, Texas technology firm offers the industry's first end to end transaction platform to buy, sell and lease mineral and royalty interests. Energy Domain was founded with the support of sister company MineralWare. Learn more at: www.EnergyDomain.com

