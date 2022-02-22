Energy Drink Options Expanding with New Flavors and Categories As Consumer Demand Skyrockets

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - An energy drink is a type of drink containing stimulant compounds, usually caffeine, which is marketed as providing mental and physical stimulation. It may or may not be carbonated and may also contain sugar, other sweeteners, herbal extracts, taurine, and amino acids. A report from Mordor Intelligence said that: "After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fitness clubs and other sporting arenas were shut down in major parts of the world. This move was introduced by the governments to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which subsequently affected the sales of energy drinks in the global market in 2020." It projected that the energy drinks market is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period, 2021 – 2026. It continued: "However, the consumers are still clinging to workouts and are engaging in various exercise regimes in the comfort of their homes, leading to a continued need for energy drinks. Moreover, at the end of 2020, many economies removed the strict lockdown measures, which resulted in the opening of fitness clubs and sports clubs, thus resulting in the recovery of energy drinks sales." Active companies in the markets this week include Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), CELSIUS®, (NASDAQ: CELH), Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ).

Mordor Intelligence continued: "Increased urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing health consciousness among consumers increased the demand for non-carbonated drinks. Energy drinks are widely consumed by adolescents due to their claims of improving performance, endurance, and alertness. At the same time, long and erratic working hours and the increasing occurrence of social gatherings are driving Indian consumers toward the consumption of energy drinks. Moreover, growth in the number of health-conscious consumers and increasing consumer awareness regarding active lifestyles, along with growing rates of lifestyle-related diseases, inspired health-oriented consumers to opt for healthy and sugar-free drinks. The energy drinks market is also projected to grow due to an increase in promotional and advertisement strategies."

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) BREAKING NEWS: Splash Beverage Receives Walmart Authorization for TapouT in Arkansas - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that through its existing distribution agreement with Central Distribution in Arkansas, TapouT, its high-performance energy drink will now be distributed through Walmart in Arkansas.

Central Distribution, an Arkansas family-owned wholesale beverage distributor since 1935, will launch all three flavors of TapouT in 125 Walmart stores throughout Arkansas. The agreement will begin with the initial launch in Bentonville, home to Walmart's Corporate Headquarters. Tapout will be featured in all Walmart banners in Arkansas including SuperCenters and Walmart Neighborhood Marts.

"We are humbled and thrilled to be given this opportunity by Walmart. The TapouT line of high- sports drinks features a 3-in-1 advanced performance formula that delivers hydration and cellular recovery benefits, and we believe that as more and more consumers become aware of the product, demand for it will continue to grow. This agreement puts us onto the shelves of the home state locations of one of the world's greatest consumer destinations, and at the moment, Arkansas is full of outdoor activities and events and is the perfect location to introduce consumers to a better alternative in sports drinks, TapouT Performance" CONTINUED… Read the Splash Beverage full press release by going to: https://splashbeveragegroup.com/investor/press/

Additional recent developments in the markets this week include:

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) recently unveiled its new global innovation platform, Coca-Cola Creations, along with its first limited-edition product, Coca-Cola Starlight. Coca-Cola Creations will take the iconic Coca-Cola trademark and lend it to new expressions, driven by collaboration, creativity and cultural connections. Through limited-edition, sequential releases, Coca-Cola Creations will introduce new products and experiences across physical and digital worlds. Coca-Cola Creations was developed under the "Real Magic" brand platform, which was revealed in late 2021.

"For over a century, Coca-Cola has maintained its iconic status around the world as a symbol of optimism that has refreshed generations. When we launched 'Real Magic,' we wanted to connect with and celebrate the experiences that bring joy to young people today, and that has taken us to an exciting new territory," said Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Brand Strategy, The Coca-Cola Company. "Coca-Cola Creations aims to surprise, delight and engage global audiences through magical and unexpected tastes, moments and collaborations – something we know our fans have come to expect from us."

CELSIUS®, (NASDAQ: CELH) recently announced there is a new flavor exclusively available at participating 7-Eleven® and Speedway® stores. Sparkling Mango Passionfruit CELSIUS energy drink is the perfect combination of sweet and tart that's great to enjoy on its own as an afternoon pick-me-up when you need some energy, or as the ideal beverage to pair with your favorite 7-Eleven snacks.

"Our customers are currently obsessed with CELSIUS, and they're always looking to try the latest and greatest flavor," said Brooke Hodierne, 7-Eleven vice president of merchandising. "We couldn't think of a better way to surprise and delight our energy fans than to offer them exclusive access to the Sparkling Mango Passionfruit flavor. We're excited to add this to our lineup of functional energy options and be a destination for CELSUIS customers."

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) recently announced that it has entered into a brand authorization agreement with The Coca-Cola Company in the United States to bring the FRESCA® brand into beverage alcohol through the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and launch of FRESCA™ Mixed – a new, distinctive line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink cocktails that are well-aligned to a number of emerging consumer trends.

"The Coca-Cola Company's FRESCA® brand is not only trusted by consumers, but also directly delivers on consumer preferences for refreshment, flavor, and convenience – attributes that also play well within beverage alcohol and where we can leverage our expertise," said Bill Newlands, Constellation's president and chief executive officer.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) ("MSG Sports") and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) ("MSG Entertainment") recently announced a multi-year marketing sponsorship renewal with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD), continuing the legacy brewing company's role as a Signature Marketing Sponsor. The sponsorship provides Anheuser-Busch with exclusive, premier experiences and activations across MSG Sports' and MSG Entertainment's unrivaled set of assets, including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and MSG Networks.

As part of this renewal, Anheuser-Busch will partner with MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment on several unique fan-first platforms including the new "Michelob ULTRA Courtside" experience, presented by Michelob ULTRA, which launches later this month and will provide fans the opportunity to win Knicks tickets and watch the game from an exclusive location inside The Garden. In addition, Anheuser-Busch will become the Presenting Partner of the historic Blue Seats Section on the 9th floor of Madison Square Garden.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Splash Beverage Group, Inc.by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com