Energy Drinks Market in Latin America to grow by USD 5.904 billion from 2022 to 2027; Alimentos Maravilla SA and Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV emerge as Key Contributors to growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy drinks market in Latin America is set to grow by USD 5,904.04 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 14.26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strengthening distribution networks and collaborations. Many large regional suppliers have entered into distribution agreements with regional distributors or established their own distribution centers to take advantage of the great market potential of energy drinks in Latin America. Rapid infrastructure development in the region is driving the growth of organized retailers such as cash-and-carry retailers, discount shops, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. This is one of the main reasons for the growth of the energy drink market in Latin America. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Energy Drinks Market in Latin America

The energy drinks market in Latin America covers the following areas:

The report on the energy drinks market in Latin America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as company analysis.

Energy Drinks Market in Latin America 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The rising adoption of natural ingredients in energy drinks is a major trend in the market. The growing health consciousness of Latin American consumers is changing consumer preferences when consuming energy drinks regarding the quality of the raw materials used. Additionally, several suppliers such as Coca-Cola, Red Bull, AJE, Grupo Petropolis, and Monster Energy are placing more emphasis on natural ingredients in their energy drinks to meet changing consumer demand. For example, suppliers are increasingly using natural ingredients such as organic Brazilian guarana, ginkgo biloba, organic ginseng, and organic elderberry to produce energy drinks. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges - Increasing demand for substitute products is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Energy Drinks Market in Latin America 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The energy drinks market in Latin America is segmented by product (sparkling energy drinks, and still energy drinks) and type (standard energy drinks and energy shots)

The standard energy drinks segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Long working hours, busy lifestyles, and desire for increased productivity are key factors driving the growth of the standard energy drinks segment. Additionally, youth, students, and professionals seeking an energy boost are the top consumers of standard energy drinks. Several well-known energy drink brands such as Red Bull , Monster Energy, and Rockstar have established a strong presence in the market. Hence, such factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Companies Mentioned

Alimentos Maravilla SA

Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV

Bebidas Chiamulera

cbc

Cervejaria Petropolis SA

Electrolit USA

Florida Ice and Farm Company S.A.

and Farm Company S.A. Globalbev Bebidas e Alimentos SA

Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA

Hell Energy Hungary Kft.

MAX ENERGY DRINK

Monster Energy Co.

Nova Organic Energy BV

Organique

PepsiCo Inc.

Postobon SA

Red Bull GmbH

The Coca Cola Co.

Wildcat Energy Drink Ltd.

XITE ENERGY LTD.

Company Offering

Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA - The company offers energy drinks under the brands TNT and Magneto.

The company offers energy drinks under the brands TNT and Magneto. Electrolit USA - The company offers energy drinks such as Fruit Punch which is premium hydration.

The company offers energy drinks such as Fruit Punch which is premium hydration. Globalbev Bebidas e Alimentos SA - The company offers energy drinks under the brand's Marathon, Flying Horse, and Extra Power.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The packaged coconut milk market is projected to increase by USD 942.7 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (conventional and organic), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Robust demand for plant-based milk is the key factor driving the growth of the packaged coconut milk market.

The US cold-pressed juices market is projected to increase by USD 171.43 million, and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (conventional and organic), and type (fruit and vegetable blend juices, fruit juices, and vegetable juices). The growth of organized retailing in the US is driving market growth.

Energy Drinks Market In Latin America Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,904.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.0 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alimentos Maravilla SA, Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bebidas Chiamulera, CBC, Cervejaria Petropolis SA, Electrolit USA, Florida Ice and Farm Company S.A., Globalbev Bebidas e Alimentos SA, Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA, Hell Energy Hungary Kft., MAX ENERGY DRINK, Monster Energy Co., Nova Organic Energy BV, Organique, PepsiCo Inc., Postobon SA, Red Bull GmbH, The Coca Cola Co., Wildcat Energy Drink Ltd., and XITE ENERGY LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio