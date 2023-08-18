Energy Drinks Market in Latin America to grow by USD 5.904 billion from 2022 to 2027; Alimentos Maravilla SA and Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV emerge as Key Contributors to growth- Technavio

18 Aug, 2023, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy drinks market in Latin America is set to grow by USD 5,904.04 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 14.26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strengthening distribution networks and collaborations. Many large regional suppliers have entered into distribution agreements with regional distributors or established their own distribution centers to take advantage of the great market potential of energy drinks in Latin America. Rapid infrastructure development in the region is driving the growth of organized retailers such as cash-and-carry retailers, discount shops, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. This is one of the main reasons for the growth of the energy drink market in Latin America. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!
The energy drinks market in Latin America covers the following areas:
- Energy Drinks Market in Latin America Sizing
- Energy Drinks Market in Latin America Forecast
- Energy Drinks Market in Latin America Analysis
The report on the energy drinks market in Latin America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as company analysis.
Energy Drinks Market in Latin America 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
Major Trends
The rising adoption of natural ingredients in energy drinks is a major trend in the market. The growing health consciousness of Latin American consumers is changing consumer preferences when consuming energy drinks regarding the quality of the raw materials used. Additionally, several suppliers such as Coca-Cola, Red Bull, AJE, Grupo Petropolis, and Monster Energy are placing more emphasis on natural ingredients in their energy drinks to meet changing consumer demand. For example, suppliers are increasingly using natural ingredients such as organic Brazilian guarana, ginkgo biloba, organic ginseng, and organic elderberry to produce energy drinks. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Challenges - Increasing demand for substitute products is a significant challenge restricting market growth.
Energy Drinks Market in Latin America 2023-2027: Market Segmentation
The energy drinks market in Latin America is segmented by product (sparkling energy drinks, and still energy drinks) and type (standard energy drinks and energy shots)
- The standard energy drinks segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Long working hours, busy lifestyles, and desire for increased productivity are key factors driving the growth of the standard energy drinks segment. Additionally, youth, students, and professionals seeking an energy boost are the top consumers of standard energy drinks. Several well-known energy drink brands such as Red Bull, Monster Energy, and Rockstar have established a strong presence in the market. Hence, such factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Companies Mentioned
- Alimentos Maravilla SA
- Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV
- Bebidas Chiamulera
- cbc
- Cervejaria Petropolis SA
- Electrolit USA
- Florida Ice and Farm Company S.A.
- Globalbev Bebidas e Alimentos SA
- Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA
- Hell Energy Hungary Kft.
- MAX ENERGY DRINK
- Monster Energy Co.
- Nova Organic Energy BV
- Organique
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Postobon SA
- Red Bull GmbH
- The Coca Cola Co.
- Wildcat Energy Drink Ltd.
- XITE ENERGY LTD.
Company Offering
- Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA - The company offers energy drinks under the brands TNT and Magneto.
- Electrolit USA - The company offers energy drinks such as Fruit Punch which is premium hydration.
- Globalbev Bebidas e Alimentos SA - The company offers energy drinks under the brand's Marathon, Flying Horse, and Extra Power.
|
Energy Drinks Market In Latin America Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.26%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 5,904.04 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
10.0
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alimentos Maravilla SA, Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bebidas Chiamulera, CBC, Cervejaria Petropolis SA, Electrolit USA, Florida Ice and Farm Company S.A., Globalbev Bebidas e Alimentos SA, Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA, Hell Energy Hungary Kft., MAX ENERGY DRINK, Monster Energy Co., Nova Organic Energy BV, Organique, PepsiCo Inc., Postobon SA, Red Bull GmbH, The Coca Cola Co., Wildcat Energy Drink Ltd., and XITE ENERGY LTD.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Type
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Company Landscape
12 Company Analysis
13 Appendix
