Energy Drinks Market is Poised to Grow at USD 244.54 Billion with Registering a CAGR of 12.80% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Insights

Market Overview:

Energy drinks, also known as electrolyte drinks, are functional beverages designed to help athletes replace water, electrolytes, and energy before, during, and after training or competition. Energy drinks provide the population with benefits such as refreshment, instant energy, increased attention and reaction time. Energy drinks contain a variety of ingredients such as taurine, caffeine, herbs, vitamins, and others.

Food and beverage companies have made every effort to capitalise on the opportunity as the world becomes fitter and healthier. This factor has greatly benefited the energy drink markets, which have adapted their products to meet their customers' needs. This market is driven by the desire for a quick energy boost during athletic or aerobic activities. Athletes are drawn to the sugar rush that the drinks provide, and market participants have seen tremendous growth in this area.

Recent Development

In 2021 GoodSport and Energy Drinks, a Rosemont, Ill. -based startup, plans to launch GoodSport, a 97 percent dairy sports drink, with the goal of competing nationally against leading brands. The product will be available on Amazon and Goodsport.

-based startup, plans to launch GoodSport, a 97 percent dairy sports drink, with the goal of competing nationally against leading brands. The product will be available on Amazon and Goodsport. In 2020 Powerade Power Water and Powerade Ultra were added to The Coca-Cola Company's portfolio. These items are designed to address the shift in exercise habits toward endurance. The electrolytes in Ultra are 50% higher than in regular powerade and creatine. Each product line comes in three flavours and is free of sugar and calories.

In 2019 Coca-Cola launched the sports drink Powerade in India . Coca-Cola intends to diversify its portfolio in order to provide more options to Indian consumers who prefer beverages to sweetened fizzy drinks.

Some of the major players operating in the Energy Drinks market are:

Monster Energy Company. (U.S.)

The Kraft Heinz Company. (U.S.)

Stokely-Van Camp , Inc. (U.S.)

, Inc. (U.S.) PepsiCo (U.S.)

The Coca-Cola Company. (U.S.)

Red Bull ( Austria )

( ) Nestlé S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Carlsberg Breweries A/S ( Denmark )

) NEALKO ORAVAN, spol s.r.o ( Slovakia )

) Kabisa B.V. ( Netherlands )

) SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED. ( Japan )

) Asia Brewery Incorporated ( Philippines )

) Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Dali Foods Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Eastroc Beverage Group Co Ltd ( China )

Critical Insights Related to the Energy Drinks Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Opportunities

Growing fitness centres and increased participations

The increasing number of fitness centres and female participation are expected to drive market growth. The growing millennial population and increased social media marketing will open up even more opportunities, propelling the energy drinks market forward during the forecast period

Market Dynamics: Energy Drinks Market

Growing trend of fitness activities around the world.

The rising popularity of unconventional fitness activities such as yoga and aerobics, as well as the growing trend of half and full marathon participation, has increased global demand for energy drinks. Furthermore, as consumers become more aware of the health risks associated with non-organic sports and energy drinks, a growing number of manufacturers are releasing beverages containing natural ingredients such as organic guarana and raw green coffee bean extracts.

Manufacturers rapid investing In novel marketing and advertising strategies

Aside from that, companies are investing in new marketing and advertising strategies in order to diversify their product portfolio. Custom flavours and limited-edition products are also being introduced. Other factors influencing the growth of the energy drinks market include consumers' long working hours and changing lifestyles.

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the energy drinks market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America leads the energy drinks market due to the rapidly increasing number of people participating in fitness activities in this region.

Europe is expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2022 to 2029 as the region's population of health-conscious people grows.

Key Market Segmentation: Energy Drinks Market

Product Type

Type

Organic

Inorganic

Application

Before Exercise

Recovery

During Exercise

Ingredients

Taurine

Caffeine

Guarana

Vitamin B

L-Carnitine

Antioxidants

Distribution channel

Store Based Retailers

Non-Store Retailing

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Energy Drinks Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Energy Drinks Market, By Product Type Global Energy Drinks Market, By Type Global Energy Drinks Market, By Ingredients Global Energy Drinks Market, By Application Global Energy Drinks Market, By Distribution Channel Global Energy Drinks Market, By Region Global Energy Drinks Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

