Energy Drinks Market Is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2027 | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, "Energy Drinks Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast", the market was valued at USD 51,728.4 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 85,610.28 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as a surge in the demand for products that provide instant energy, a rising number of athletes who consume these products for boosting their energy and amplifying their performance, and rising consumption of energy drinks by teenagers.

The industry is anticipated to observe a substantial growth on account of surging consumer's health consciousness and hectic lifestyle. These beverages are chemically engineered to provide instant energy along with offering mental and physical stimulation. The major ingredient, which helps in instigating the stimuli, is caffeine. Taurine is another major component, which is crucial for cardiovascular function and skeletal muscle development.

The global energy drinks market is segmented on the basis of Product Types, End Users, Distribution Channels, and Regions. Based on product types the market is divided into drinks, shots, and mixers. The shots segment is further bifurcated into traditional energy shots and functional energy shots. In terms of end-users, the market is divided into kids, teenagers, and adults. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, Convenience Stores, and others.

The outlook of COVID-19 impact can be divided under the following possible scenarios:

According to the optimistic scenario, the global energy drinks market is anticipated to remain under the massive impact of COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2020, and from the second quarter, the demand is expected to rise.

Under the probabilistic scenario, the market is expected to remain under the strong influence of the crisis until the second quarter, and from the third quarter onwards, the situation will alleviate.

Various global economies observed a shutdown in the manufacturing activities and the e-commerce business did observe a downward graph for some time.

Growth Market Reports has segmented the global energy drinks market on the basis of types, end-users, distribution channel, and regions:

Energy Drinks on the basis of types

Drinks



Shots



Mixers

Energy Drinks on the basis of end-users

Kids



Teenagers



Adults.

Energy Drinks on the basis of distribution channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Others

Energy Drinks on the basis of region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Energy Drinks Market

Arizona Beverages USA



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.



Living Essentials Marketing LLC.



Monster Beverage Corporation



N.V.E. PHARMACEUTICALS



National Beverage Corp.



Osotspa Public Company Limited



PepsiCo



Power Horse Energy Drinks GmbH,



RED BULL



Rhino Rush



Rockstar Inc.



Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co.Ltd.



The Coca-Cola Company



Tweaker,



VITAL 4U

Major Insights from the Study:

In 2019, the North American region dominated the market share with a substantial amount of contribution to the market valuation. However, Asia Pacific is a lucrative region for the market. The region constituted a substantial share of the market in 2020. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for energy drinks is expected to rise in Asia Pacific due to the rapid urbanization and increasing popularity of energy drinks among teenagers.

The drinks segment is anticipated to account for a significant share of the market, as it is substantially consumed by teenagers, adults, sportspersons, athletes, and gym enthusiasts. These drinks help boost energy and improve performance.

Energy shots are good energy supplements and options for an energy drink, as they have similar amounts of caffeine and key functional ingredients. However, they are served in lesser quantity than energy drinks. Energy shots are majorly consumed by athletes, gym enthusiasts, and sportspersons.

Energy mixers are drinks mixed with alcoholic drinks to offer quick energy. Several brands of energy mixers are available in the market.

