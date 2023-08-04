Energy Drinks Market size in Latin America to grow by USD 5,904.04 million from 2022 to 2027|Strengthening distribution networks and collaborations boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy drinks market size in Latin America is estimated to grow by USD 5,904.04 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 14.26% during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Energy Drinks Market in Latin America 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Energy Drinks Market In Latin America - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Sparkling energy drinks and Still energy drinks), and Type (Standard energy drinks and Energy shots).

The market share growth by the sparkling energy drinks segment is significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Sparkling energy drinks can be referred to as the category of energy drinks prepared from sparkling mineral water generated from mineral springs, whose effervescence is due to the presence of natural gases. The process of manufacturing sparking energy drinks involves the addition of carbon dioxide artificially in the product to produce extra fizz and bubbles as well as it can also be generated from seltzer water, which is an artificially created version of sparkling mineral water. Some of the main factors which are fuelling the growth of this segment include increasing product innovation in sparkling energy drinks with the availability of various flavors and rising consumer expenditure and strengthening distribution networks in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Energy Drinks Market In Latin America – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Strengthening distribution networks and collaborations drives the growth of the energy drinks market in Latin America during the forecast period. Several market players in the energy drink market in Latin America are collaborating with distributors or setting up their own distribution centers in order to dominate the market. The rapid infrastructure development in Latin America has led to the development of several organized retailers, including cash-and-carry retailers, discount stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores that have opened an effective distribution channel for market players operating in the energy drinks market in the region. Hence. such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing adoption of natural ingredients in energy drinks is a primary trend in the energy drinks market in Latin America during the forecast period. Due to the growing health awareness among consumers, there is an increasing shift in the preference of consumers regarding the consumption of energy drinks in Latin America in terms of the quality of the ingredients used. There is an increasing demand for energy drinks with low caffeine content and produced from natural and high-quality ingredients in several countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. Furthermore, there is an increasing focus on natural ingredients by several market players such as Coca-Cola, Red Bull, AJE, Grupo Petropolis, and Monster Energy. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The rising demand for substitute products will be a significant challenge hindering the energy drinks market in Latin America during the forecast period. Green tea, flavored and herbal teas, sports drinks, natural soft drinks, fresh juices, RTD protein shakes, coffee, yerba mate, ginger root tea, bottled natural mineral water, and smoothies are some of the potential alternatives for energy drinks in the Latin America market. The availability of such alternatives can negatively impact the market. The increasing demand for coffee and green tea, the rising demand for and popularity of the aforementioned substitute products, and a growing number of product launches in the energy drinks alternatives category in Latin America are some of the factors expected to hinder the market growth in Latin America during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Energy Drinks Market In Latin America report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the energy drinks market in Latin America between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the energy drinks market in Latin America size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the energy drinks market in Latin America across Latin America

across A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the energy drinks market in Latin American vendors

Energy Drinks Market In Latin America Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,904.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.0 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alimentos Maravilla SA, Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bebidas Chiamulera, cbc, Cervejaria Petropolis SA, Electrolit USA, Florida Ice and Farm Company S.A., Globalbev Bebidas e Alimentos SA, Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA, Hell Energy Hungary Kft., MAX ENERGY DRINK, Monster Energy Co., Nova Organic Energy BV, Organique, PepsiCo Inc., Postobon SA, Red Bull GmbH, The Coca Cola Co., Wildcat Energy Drink Ltd., and XITE ENERGY LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

