Energy Drinks Market to Record USD 24.18 Bn Growth | AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Dabur India Ltd., and Living Essentials Marketing LLC emerge as dominant players | Technavio

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Energy Drinks Market Size is expected to increase by USD 24.18 billion from 2019 to 2024, with an accelerated CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate, occupying 37% of the global market share. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for energy drinks in APAC. The market will witness faster growth in APAC than in other regions during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The energy drinks market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional and global players. The growing competition in the market is driving vendors to focus on mergers and acquisitions and new product launches to gain an edge over their rivals.

AriZona Beverages USA LLC: In August 2019, the company formed a strategic partnership with Dixie Brands Inc. to launch the collection of THC-infused cannabis products. In April 2020, the company announced the launch of vodka-based hard green tea.

Dabur India Ltd.: In February 2019, the company announced the expansion of the ayurvedic medicines portfolio with the launch of two new products- Ratnaprash and Hridayasava.

Monster Energy Co.: In January 2020, the company announced the launch of Monster Pacific Punch and Monster Ultra Paradise, the new tropical-flavored variant energy drinks.

National Beverage Corp.: In March 2020, the company announced the launch of two new products: LaCroix LimonCello and Pastèque sparkling waters.

The Coca-Cola Company: In January 2019, the company announced the acquisition of Costa Limited from Whitbread Plc. In January 2019, Coca-Cola India announced the launch of a new juice-based sparkling drink, Minute Maid Colour.

Regional Market Outlook

The energy drinks market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The region will provide maximum growth opportunities for vendors. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes, growth in organized retail, and the proliferation of private label brands will be crucial in driving the growth of the energy drinks market in APAC. Also, the increasing demand for new flavored drinks and health-oriented energy drinks will contribute to the market's growth in APAC.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Energy Drinks Market Driver:

Hectic lifestyle and need for instant energy:

The growth in globalization, changes in lifestyles, and work practices among other aspects have made consumers' lives more hectic. The need to survive in such a competitive environment is driving the demand for energy-stimulating drinks among consumers. Energy drinks are rich in ingredients such as ginseng, caffeine, and others, that keep the body and mind alert. For example, caffeine used in energy drinks helps increase overall productivity by increasing alertness. Some energy drinks contain essential vitamins and electrolytes that help restore energy levels instantly after a tiring work schedule. Such benefits have increased the consumption of energy drinks, which is driving market growth.

Energy Drinks Market Trend:

Increase in demand for low-calorie energy drinks:

The growing occurrence of various diseases has made consumers more health-conscious. This has increased the demand for food and beverage products that are low in calories and offer health benefits. To capitalize on this trend, vendors in the market are starting to offer sugar-free variants of energy drinks. Prominent energy drink manufacturers such as Red Bull and The Coco-Cola Co. have already launched low and zero-calorie versions of their popular energy drinks. Such developments among vendors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Energy Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 24.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -6.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Dabur India Ltd., Living Essentials Marketing LLC, Monster Energy Co., Mutalo Group, National Beverage Corp., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, The Coca Cola Company, and Vitale Beverages Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

