Energy Efficiency Driving Global Polyurethanes Market, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This research service analyzes the global polyurethanes (PU) market. The main end users covered include industries such as construction, furniture and bedding, transportation, appliance, footwear, packaging, and others

Product types considered are rigid foam, flexible foam, adhesives and sealants, elastomers, coatings, binders, and thermoplastic PUs (TPUs).Major market drivers and restraints, end-industry growth trends, technology trends, and regulatory trends have been discussed. At the sub-segment level, the analysis focuses on the major regions and the competitive environment. Competitive structure and market share data have been provided at the total market level. The base year is 2019 and the forecast period ends with 2026. The study provides a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at which PU systems are likely to grow across various end-use industries, PU systems, and regions. The study lists the key market participants and the competitive factors that are critical for them to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. It also covers the impact of COVID-19 on PU adoption and growth, with price variations and factors that affect the prices of different PU systems. To assess the current size of the market for PU systems and to evaluate future potential, key political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, and technological factors have been taken into consideration. The study is primarily segmented by PU system: rigid foam, flexible foam, adhesives and sealants, elastomers, coatings, binders, and TPUs. The 7 systems are further segmented by 5 regions: NA, EMEA, China, APAC, and RoW, and by 7 end-use industries: construction, furniture and bedding, transportation, appliance, footwear, packaging, and others.



