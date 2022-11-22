Energy efficiency in focus: Caverion and Peab enter into an agreement for Hudiksvall's hospital modernisation in Sweden

Caverion Corporation Investor news 22 November 2022 at 2.00 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has signed an agreement with Peab for the design and implementation of heating, cooling, ventilation and medical gas solutions at Hudiksvall's hospital in east central Sweden. The agreement also includes the construction of a new technical building to supply the hospital with electricity, medical gases, heating and cooling.

Caverion has broad experience in the healthcare sector and in meeting the high demands of hospital operations. Within this project, the main focus area is operational safety but also reviewing how the hospital can be made more energy efficient.

"The energy efficiency improvements fit in well with our environmental goals and the long-term sustainability work that is fundamental in all our operations," says Camilla Pihlqvist, Project Manager at Region Gävleborg.

"With Caverion's comprehensive solutions, we enable a circular energy cycle where both planned savings and sustainability are at the center. The solution is at the forefront of technology and is based on fifth-generation district heating, which will provide savings of at least 2,000 MWh/year, which equals the electricity supply for about 130 average size family houses annually," says Johan Tundal, District Manager, Hälsingland-Gävleborg at Caverion.

Within this project, Caverion is a subcontractor to Peab, who has signed a general contracting agreement with Region Gävleborg, regional council. The hospital in Hudiksvall is one of the county's six hospitals and is one of the county's two emergency hospitals.



