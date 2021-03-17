Energy Efficiency Leader Redaptive Welcomes New Board Members Including New Chair

"We're thrilled to have Chris join as the new Redaptive Chair during this important period of expansion for Redaptive," said Arvin Vohra, Redaptive CEO. " The company closed a significant funding round late last year and is on the precipice of major growth into exciting new projects and technology offerings. These new efforts will benefit greatly from the energy and technology experience of Chris alongside the new additions of Audrey Lee and Paul Rainey to our board."

Chris Hsu brings 30 years of strategic business leadership experience to Redaptive. Chris has driven business performance across a diverse set of industries internationally as a CEO, advisor, and board member. He previously was the COO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the CEO of HPE Software-Micro Focus, and is currently the CEO and Co-Founder of Zibo.

"I'm excited to join the Redaptive board as the new Chair," said Hsu. "I've seen the Redaptive team grow from a small idea into a full-scale company with high potential. I'm passionate about their mission to enable enterprises globally to lower their carbon footprint by creating a turnkey solution for a hugely complex problem. By leveraging Redaptive's unique combination of financing and operational excellence, companies will be able to complete high ROI projects that were perpetually backlogged."

Dr. Audrey Lee joins as a clean energy executive with nearly two decades of experience. She is currently Sr. Director of Energy Strategy at Microsoft. Previously she was the founding Vice President of Energy Services at Sunrun and held roles at the Energy Storage Association, Advanced Microgrid Solutions, California Public Utilities Commission and the U.S. Department of Energy.

"My career in energy has taken me from government work to solar solutions – but Redaptive is unique in its portfolio-scale approach and funding flexibility for large-scale customers," said Lee. "Energy efficiency retrofits remain one of the largest untapped opportunities for companies to save money and lower their carbon footprint. I'm pleased to join Redaptive's mission to make that process turnkey and accessible for companies."

Paul Rainey comes to Redaptive, having held financial leadership roles spanning 15 years with the General Electric Company, including CFO of GE Lighting Professional Solutions and its Power Equipment business. Paul currently is the Executive Vice President of Operations and Finance at Penske Media Corporation. Previously he held leadership roles at Harris Corporation and Global Eagle.

"Over half of my 20+ years of corporate experience has been in the Energy Services industry," said Rainey. "I am very impressed with the sustainability values that Redaptive's turnkey portfolio brings to the market and am excited to partner with the Redaptive team to accelerate the adoption of more energy-efficient solutions in our communities."

Hsu, Lee, and Rainey join alongside existing Redaptive board members, Redaptive CEO Arvin Vohra, Redaptive President John Rhow, ZipDragon Ventures Managing Partner Sheeraz Haji, and Linse Capital Managing Director Michael Linse.

