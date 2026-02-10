Energy Exchange ElectronX Launches First Direct-Access U.S. Power Derivatives For Intraday Volatility

Bounded futures and binary options contract suites now facilitate precise, hourly hedging in the ERCOT market

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectronX , the energy exchange built to enable precision risk management in electricity markets, today announced it has launched its first product suite of U.S.-regulated power contracts designed for trading and managing intraday price volatility.

Hourly bounded futures and binary options for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market are now available in 1 MWh sizes on ElectronX's direct-access platform, enabling new financial hedging strategies to limit losses and control costs in times of short-term price stress.

ElectronX's fully collateralized and small-sized contracts—cash-settled in near real-time through its regulated clearinghouse—are the first derivatives tailored for the specific risk transfer and price discovery profiles of distributed energy resources, large load consumers, and energy sector innovators in the rapidly evolving U.S. electricity ecosystem.

"In recent years, volatility in intraday power prices has sharply increased in an environment of growing power demand, intermittent renewable energy generation, and adverse weather, including extreme temperature events," said Sam Tegel, CEO of ElectronX. "An outdated financial market dynamic of fractured and shallow short-term liquidity has exacerbated this phenomenon, leading to a severely underhedged power sector when compared with other mature commodities markets.

"Marketplace solutions must include broader access to derivatives for an increasingly decentralized industry with newer business models and innovative technologies—and our direct-access platform, small-sized contracts, and lower capital requirements are designed for these participants looking to hedge risk specific to their varied physical assets," continued Tegel. "By expanding participation and deepening liquidity in power hedging overall, ElectronX can help usher in an era of improved efficiency, reliability and cost optimization for all U.S. electricity markets."

After earning exchange and clearinghouse regulatory approvals from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in August 2025, ElectronX opened in a limited soft launch capacity in December, listing select ERCOT North Hub contracts for a group of early adopter participants. The ERCOT suite in its entirety launched last week. Five ERCOT hubs and two hub averages are tradeable for the 120 hours following the current hour. Each contract represents the real-time market value of 1 MWh of power for a specific hub and hourly period, allowing traders to observe, capture and trade precise views on forecasted weather, power demand, and curtailment risks.

ElectronX's market structure, trading interface, and product design were developed with valuable input from leaders and innovators in the U.S. power industry. Exchange members of ElectronX include:

Base Power : "A critical aspect of our mission to improve grid performance through distributed battery storage is the ability to precisely manage the financial performance of our battery fleet," commented Jared Greene, Head of Software at Base. "Hourly contracts in small sizes, tied to specific hubs experiencing different loads and risks, are among the precise financial tools we need to maximize reliability for our customers and the grid as a whole."





Xcel Energy : "We are committed to providing the safe, reliable energy our customers depend on every day at the lowest price possible," said John Welch, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Xcel Energy. "As markets evolve, more precise scheduling will help us better optimize our portfolios and meet growing and dynamic demand in a more electrified economy."





Habitat Energy : "As a leading global optimizer of battery assets and renewable energy sources, our in-house trading team is extremely attuned to hourly fluctuations in supply and demand," said Michael Kirschner, Managing Director, U.S. at Habitat Energy. "ElectronX's products provide a new price optimization solution that aligns seamlessly with our tech-forward strategy, and we are excited to support their U.S. market launch."

In the coming months, ElectronX plans to list contract suites for PJM Interconnection LLC (PJM), California Independent System Operator (CAISO), and other regional transmission organizations (RTOs) and independent system operators (ISOs).

"We look forward to expanding into PJM and CAISO as energy market participants in both regions—including power generators, utilities, and data center developers—consider emerging solutions like ElectronX to address rising prices and acute grid stress," noted Sam Tegel.

About ElectronX

ElectronX (EXI), the first U.S.-regulated, direct-access power derivatives market, is the energy exchange created to address volatile short-term price exposure to electricity. Based in Chicago, ElectronX is helping to expand the nation's power grid by building the financial infrastructure and risk management tools necessary to support increased investment in energy generation, renewable resources, and battery storage technology. For more information, please visit electronx.com .

