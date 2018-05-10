Energy Executive Lord Browne Joins Advisory Board of VC Blue Bear Capital

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bear Capital, a venture and growth equity fund focused on digital technologies for the energy industry, has announced the appointment Lord Browne of Madingley to its Advisory Board. Lord Browne has an exceptional record of leadership across the energy and investment industries, having served as Chairman and CEO of BP, co-head of the world's largest renewable energy investment fund at Riverstone Holdings, non-executive director of Goldman Sachs and Intel, and President of the Royal Academy of Engineering, among numerous other positions.

According to Lord Browne, "The energy industry has always been driven forward by technology. The next great wave of technology is digital. Blue Bear has identified this early and become a leading investment partner connecting digital tech entrepreneurs with larger operators who must innovate to stay competitive and sustainable. I have worked with members of the team for ten years and am excited to support Blue Bear in building the next generation of leading energy companies."

Blue Bear Partners Ernst Sack and Tim Kopra welcome Lord Browne's support, saying, "Lord Browne is one of the most accomplished and respected leaders in the global energy industry, largely because he is always looking forward. At BP he was an early advocate for supercomputers in improving oil and gas development, and later led the push for supermajors into renewable energy. His extraordinary experience across operations, strategy, and investment along with his global network will be valuable assets to Blue Bear and our family of portfolio companies."

About Blue Bear Capital

Blue Bear is a venture capital and growth equity fund driving capital-light digital technologies into multi-billion-dollar verticals across the energy industry. The team comes together from leading energy private equity firms including Riverstone, First Reserve, and KKR, and features technology expertise from the tech startup world alongside operational leadership from the NASA astronaut corps. Blue Bear's portfolio covers AI, IoT, and cyber security technologies, all earning material revenues from leading enterprise customers as they improve the economics of wind and solar energy while driving efficiencies in oil and gas.

For more information on Blue Bear's team and portfolio, please see www.bluebearcap.com or contact the firm at info@bluebearcap.com.

About Lord Browne of Madingley (John Browne)

Lord Browne joined British Petroleum (BP) in 1966 and became a member of the Board of Directors in 1991. He was appointed Group Chief Executive in 1995 and held that position until May 2007.

He is Chairman of Huawei Technologies (UK) Ltd and Chairman of L1 Energy (UK) LLP. He was a Partner of Riverstone Holdings LLC from 2007 - 2015 and Chairman of the Advisory Board of Apax Partners LLC from 2006 - 2007. He was a non-executive director of Goldman Sachs from 1999 - 2007, a non-executive director of Intel Corporation from 1997 - 2006, a Trustee of The British Museum from 1995 - 2005, a member of the Supervisory Board of DaimlerChrysler AG from 1998 - 2001 and a non-executive director of SmithKline Beecham from 1996 - 1999.

He is a Fellow and former President of the Royal Academy of Engineering (2006 - 2011), a Fellow of the Royal Society and a foreign member of the US Academy of Arts and Sciences. He was appointed a Trustee of the Tate Gallery in 2007 and Chairman of the Trustees in 2009. He was appointed Chairman of the Board of the Donmar Theatre in 2015. He was the UK Government's Lead Non-Executive Board member from June 2010 - January 2015. He is Chairman of the Trustees of the Queen Elizabeth II Prize for Engineering, Chairman of the International Advisory Board of the Blavatnik School Government at Oxford University and a member of a variety of other trusts and boards. He chaired the Independent Review of Higher Education Funding and Student Finance (the Browne Review, 2010).

He was voted Most Admired CEO by Management Today from 1999 - 2002. He was knighted in 1998 and made a life peer in 2001.

Lord Browne's memoir, Beyond Business, was published in 2010. He is also the author of Seven Elements that Changed the World (2013); Glass Closet (2014) and Connect - How Companies Succeed by Engaging Radically with Society (2015). Lord John Browne holds degrees from Cambridge and Stanford Universities.

