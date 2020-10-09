Energy Executives Pivot; Joining Michigan Potash & Salt Company

"We are fortunate to add this level of integrity and expertise to our management team. I have watched Jeff and Cory accomplish amazing things in the oil and gas industry. They will complement the existing MPSC team's 280 years of experience in developing potash and salt assets worldwide," said Theodore Pagano, MPSC Founder and CEO. "This management team expansion marks the official kick off of the US Potash Project in west-central Michigan," notes Clay Gaspar, MPSC Board member.

Having led the grass roots growth and successful divestment of companies in the oilfield services, midstream, and exploration and production sectors of the oil and gas industry, Kummer has been involved in more than $1 billion worth of entrepreneurial deals by age 35, and a recognized 20 under 40 leader. Most recently he founded a startup SaaS technology company which was divested this past summer. Kummer understands, "This opportunity is the perfect recipe of a high-quality and shovel-ready asset, put together by a world-class team, in the right place, at the right time."

Christofferson adds, "Having made my career in deal making, the opportunity in front of MPSC is incredible; not only for our team and our investors, but also for the state of Michigan and America's farmers." He joins the MPSC management team with a focus on best positioning the company for investment and growth. Christofferson was most recently a Managing Director for a large private equity firm, with nearly twenty years of engineering and leadership experience in the oil and gas industry.

Last week, President Trump signed a second Executive Order addressing the need to establish, expand, and capitalize on the Strategic and Critical Minerals, located in the United States. Potash, a vital and essential plant nutrient, is listed as one of those Strategic and Critical Minerals as determined by the US Department of Interior. It is the only Strategic and Critical Mineral responsible for food security and agricultural supply chain resiliency.

The Michigan Potash & Salt Company is positioned to raise the remaining capital and secure financing for the construction and development of the US Potash Project, marking the first project of its kind built in the United States in over 30 years. The US imports over 96% of its demand for this vital, organic plant nutrient. The US Potash Project represents an opportunity for our farmers and workers, to lead an American renaissance in agricultural sustainability, infrastructure, and technology. MPSC is set to become the only sustainable domestic source of muriate of potash production in the United States, and the largest source of food grade table salt by utilizing geothermal wells and hydrogen-ready power generation.

About Michigan Potash & Salt Company

As identified by the United States Geological Survey, Michigan Potash and Salt Company is an emergent natural resource player controlling a purported $65 billion, tier one potash and high-grade salt reserve. Potash is simply organic potassium, a nutritional requirement for all living things. It is the only U.S. designated "Strategic and Critical Mineral" responsible for food security, and for which the US is currently 96% import reliant. Entrepreneurially founded in 2011, Michigan Potash & Salt Company, LLC is a privately-owned company responsibly controlling over 150 million tons of recoverable KCl product in the US corn belt, leading America into a new era of sustainable, low cost, domestic potash and salt production.

