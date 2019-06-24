Energy Finance Veteran Catherine Hood Joins Bracewell's Corporate and Securities Team in New York

Hood is one of the nation's leading energy finance lawyers, with more than 30 years of experience and longstanding relationships in the utility sector. She advises public utilities, competitive energy companies, and the financial institutions that underwrite and purchase securities of such companies, on a range of offerings, including offerings of first mortgage and collateral trust bonds, "green" bonds, unsecured notes, tax-exempt debt, debt for projects, high-yield debt, specialty retail products and traditional common and preferred equity. Hood also represents energy and utility companies in commercial lending transactions. She is ranked among the top lawyers in her field by leading legal directories, including Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA, Chambers Global, Legal 500 and IFLR1000.

"We're excited to welcome Cathy to the New York team," said Daniel S. Connolly, managing partner of Bracewell's New York office. "Her arrival adds depth to our bench of energy and finance lawyers, both in New York and throughout the firm."

Hood is the seventh partner to join Bracewell's global energy team since March 2018. Recent additions include Nina Howell, who joined the London office earlier this month; Clint Steyn, who rejoined the Dubai office in May 2019; Andrej Kormuth, who joined the Dubai office in March 2019; Oliver Irwin, who joined the London office in April 2018; and Fernando J. Rodriguez and Nicolai J. Sarad, who joined the New York office in March 2018, also from Pillsbury.

"I'm excited to join Bracewell and work with old friends and new colleagues," said Hood. "The firm's energy focus and collegial culture are an ideal fit, and will provide me with a great platform to serve my clients."

Hood received her J.D., cum laude, from Cornell Law School in 1987, and her A.B., magna cum laude, from Harvard University in 1984. She is a fellow and trustee of the American College of Investment Counsel, and a fellow of the American Bar Foundation.

