Energy Finders Announces Phase I Site Developments Ahead of SEQUIRE Investor Summit & The Microcap Conference Presentations

News provided by

Energy Finders, Inc

17 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Finders, Inc. (OTC PINK: EGYF("Energy Finders, Inc" or the "Company") — Energy Finders, a forward-thinking clean technology company in the renewable energy sector, proudly announces significant developments that underscore its commitment to innovation and growth in 2024 and beyond.

1. Microgrid Development Site Update:

Our commitment to providing pV/CPV based sustainable energy solutions is swiftly proceeding to start 2024 as we've successfully completed Phase I land clearing on our first microgrid development site, situated adjacent to an elementary school and community recreation center in Central Maryland. Concurrently, we have also enlisted the expertise of two nationally recognized industry leaders in the form of Chaberton Energy (Rockville, MD) and Underwood & Associates (Annapolis, MD) to navigate the complexities of obtaining (Building, Electrical & SWM) permits based on our current design plan.

2. Revenue Milestone Achieved:

In December of 2023, Energy Finders achieved a significant milestone by posting our first operating revenues in the quarter. These initial revenues were generated through the sale of design scale engineering services for our next generation pV/CPV powered microgrids currently in development. This underpins our current transition toward providing tailored sustainable energy solutions for our customers.

3. Investor Summit Presentations:

As part of our commitment to improved trading liquidity and market awareness surrounding our stock, Energy Finders will be presenting at two notable investor summits at the end of January. The SEQUIRE Investor Summit (https://puertorico.srax.com) by SRAX in San Juan, Puerto Rico (January 22nd-25th) and The Microcap Conference (https://themicrocapconference.com/presenting-companies) at CAESARS, Atlantic City, New Jersey (January 30th-February 1st) will provide valuable one on one opportunities to connect with an array of Brokerage Firms, Accredited Retail Investors, Institutional Investors, Hedge Funds, Investor Relations Professionals, Investment Bankers, Venture Fund Managers, and Private Equity Investors.

We will continue to effectively build our new business and I am energized by the momentum we've built and the positive direction we are on. Our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and market growth remains unwavering. Thank you for your continued support as we embark on this exciting journey together.

Mohammed Zulfiquar
CEO & Founder
Energy Finders, Inc.

About Energy Finders:

Energy Finders is a leading off-grid renewable energy innovation company.

To Find Out More:

Please bookmark our BETA website and subscribe to our email alert system at www.energyfinders.us for future real time updates from @Energy Finders via our new automated email alert system.

SOURCE Energy Finders, Inc

