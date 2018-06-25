Energy Firm's Growth Ignites Move to New Location

"Our patented systems are unique to the energy industry, and they will provide access to green electric power behind the grid and a solution to waste stream disposal," said Gregory Bafalis, CEO of Aries. "This expansion increases our ability to bring our power systems to cities and industries worldwide with increased staff support."

Aries was started in 2010 by Thompson Machinery, a local Caterpillar dealership, to further develop a patented downdraft gasification technology that cleanly converts wood waste to synthetic fuel gas for industrial use.

As interest in the technology has grown, so has the company. In 2015, the acquisition of assets and patents from MaxWest, a fluidized bed gasification company, opened new markets, including municipal and industrial waste water disposal.

Aries Clean Energy provides multi-patented technologies that can handle municipal and industrial waste in a turnkey gasification solution. This approach provides proven environmental benefits, while simplifying the overall waste handling process.

Aries' gasification solutions convert waste into a fuel gas that can be used to produce electricity or heat for a variety of thermal processes. In addition, the overall emissions from waste streams are reduced, thereby supporting an organization's emissions reduction and sustainability goals.

To date, the company has received several statewide and national awards for the plant it designed and built for the city of Lebanon, Tenn., including Environmental Leader's Project of the Year and Tennessee's highest Environmental Stewardship Award for energy and renewable resources.

About Aries Clean Energy

Aries Clean Energy, LLC, based in Franklin, Tennessee, designs and builds innovative bio-based downdraft and fluidized bed gasification systems using its eight patents granted to date. Its projects provide for the sustainable disposal of waste, reduction of carbon emissions, and the production of clean thermal and electrical energy. For more information, please visit our website: www.ariescleanenergy.com

Contact:

Nancy.cooper@ariesenergy.com

615-471-9093

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-firms-growth-ignites-move-to-new-location-300670520.html

SOURCE Aries Clean Energy

Related Links

http://www.ariescleanenergy.com

