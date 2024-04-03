Energy for a Better Future: Entergy releases 2023 Performance Report

Company demonstrates progress on its climate commitments and a sustainable energy transition for the benefit of all stakeholders

NEW ORLEANS, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Entergy announced its 2023 Performance Report, titled "Energy for a Better Future." This detailed report integrates a comprehensive overview of the company's 2023 achievements, including financial results with economic, environmental, governance, and social performance and impacts. Entergy's strategic approach, outlined in the report, is designed to drive growth, enhance sustainability and build a more resilient system for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

"As we build upon a successful 2023, Entergy is well-positioned to amplify our impact and power life in the years ahead," said Drew Marsh, Entergy's chair and chief executive officer. "Our proactive investments in customer-centric solutions, including system resilience, clean energy and renewables, demonstrate our dedication to meeting evolving customer and community needs. We are nurturing a workforce that not only supports our growth and investments but also mirrors the vibrant diversity of the communities we serve, paving the way for a sustainable energy transition and a brighter future."

Highlights from 2023 include:

A customer-centric focus. We're committed to creating sustainable value for our customers, employees, communities and owners. Over the next three years, we plan to invest nearly $19.8 billion in the energy delivery system for the benefit of our customers. Affordability for our customers remains a priority, and we're actively pursuing ways to manage bill growth through programs like the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and other solutions.





Creating a cleaner energy future. We continue to make progress on our commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. We achieved 23% toward our 2030 goal of 50% carbon-free capacity and our utility carbon dioxide emission rate is 38% lower than in 2000, inclusive of purchased power. And approximately 1,900 megawatts of renewable energy projects are approved and in development.





Fostering a diverse and talented workforce. We strive to foster an inclusive workforce culture that values a diversity of ideas, backgrounds, perspectives and skills. We're working to increase the diversity of our workforce and management through long-term effective strategies to attract, develop and retain females and racially/ethnically underrepresented employees while maintaining our commitment to hiring the most qualified candidates.





Empowering our communities. Our commitment to corporate social responsibility resulted in an economic impact of nearly $140 million for our customers and communities. Through strategic community partnerships, we implemented a range of initiatives aimed at addressing poverty, promoting education and workforce development, providing financial assistance to vulnerable customers, improving our communities and caring for the environment. Our dedicated employees played a pivotal role in our economic impact, contributing more than 120,000 hours of volunteer service valued at $3.8 million across our service areas.





Expanding our region's economic impact. Entergy helped attract or expand 63 economic development projects to our utility service area representing a capital investment in local communities of more than $17.7 billion and 3,316 new jobs in our region.





Entergy helped attract or expand 63 economic development projects to our utility service area representing a capital investment in local communities of more than and 3,316 new jobs in our region. Delivering on our financial commitments. Financially, we again delivered steady, predictable financial growth that benefited our stakeholders. We grew our quarterly dividend per share by approximately 6% and we finished in the top half of our guidance range. This was the eighth year in a row that our financial results have come in above our guidance midpoint.

Explore the report to see our progress and learn how we provide energy for a better future.

