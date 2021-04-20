Energy Freelance, an online Site Connecting Mineral Owners to Freelancers for project based work, Launches and Teams with AAPL to Provide Education and Certification to Landmen

The energyfreelance.com online platform connects oil and gas owners to freelancers across a range of disciplines. The company is teaming with the American Association of Professional Landmen, which will verify education and certification of its landmen members on the Energy Freelance platform to ensure a standard of excellence and adherence to AAPL's Code of Ethics.

"Uber has proven that there is a strong market for the on-demand services and be-your-own-boss model," Ryan Vinson, CEO and co-founder of Energy Freelance and MineralWare, said. "We are taking that same concept and applying it to a vast and growing energy marketplace."

Energy Freelance's entirely online marketplace opens a previously unavailable segment of the market, and it's easy to use.

Have a project you need done? Post it on Energy Freelance at the price you're willing to pay, and find help instantly. Search available freelancers to hire quickly, or monitor applications on your project and choose the freelancer who best fits your needs. Use Energy Freelance's proprietary project tracking system to work closely with freelancers every step of your project. Finally, never pay upfront. Receive free estimates, and only pay upon agreed milestones or upon completion of your project.

Freelancers easily make themselves available on the Energy Freelance platform. They'll find consistent employment in projects that fit their skillsets and experience, get personalized job recommendations sent to them directly, and leverage their skills, certifications, and expertise for competitive compensation.

With Energy Freelance, mineral managers, individuals, family offices, financial institutions, and others now have access to a network of experts to create projects and hire qualified talent in minutes. At the same time, millions of landmen, geologists, petroleum engineers, and others now have a dedicated place to find work they couldn't easily get in front of previously. By verifying landmen's certifications with AAPL, Energy Freelance ensures professional standards of practice are maintained.

About MineralWare: Founded in 2014 in Fort Worth, the privately-held MineralWare is a provider of cutting-edge mineral management software for banks, institutions, investment funds, foundations, family offices and individuals. It was created by experienced oil and gas professionals. In 2021, MineralWare will launch sister company Energy Domain, an online oil and gas asset marketplace. Mineralware.com

About AAPL: For more than 60 years, the American Association of Professional Landmen has been a powerful force for advancing the interests of land professionals. Today, over 12,000 members regard AAPL as a valuable resource and a tireless advocate for their interests. AAPL assists land professionals in deepening their industry knowledge, elevating their careers and ultimately creating new business opportunities. Landman.org

